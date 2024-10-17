YouTube unveils C2PA tags to counter AI & altered content

YouTube has introduced a new feature that will display when a video has been uploaded using devices or software that adhere to C2PA standards, ensuring that the content is authentic and has not been altered.
The Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity (C2PA) standards verify that videos are captured directly from cameras or devices without any edits to visuals or sound, offering users assurance about the genuineness of the footage.
The new label will appear on videos recorded with C2PA-compliant cameras, software, or mobile apps, and will indicate in the description that the content was 'Captured with a camera' when the platform detects the relevant metadata. As you can see in this example, posted by Google’s C2PA product lead Sherif Hanna.
Google said, "For 'Captured with a camera' to appear in the expanded description, creators must use tools with built-in C2PA support (version 2.1 or higher) to capture their videos. This allows the tools to add special information, metadata, to the video file, confirming its authenticity. YouTube will relay the information that the content was 'Captured with a camera,' and apply the disclosure when it detects this metadata. The content must also not have edits to sound or visuals. This disclosure indicates that the content was captured using a camera or other recording device with no edits to sounds or visuals."
The introduction of these C2PA tags highlights concerns over the growing presence of AI-generated or manipulated content, particularly in the context of world events and deepfakes, offering an additional layer of transparency.
This move comes as platforms like Google and Meta continue to encourage the use of AI-generated content, reflecting a dual approach by promoting authenticity while advancing artificial content creation.