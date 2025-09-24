YouTube has announced a series of updates aimed at improving content management and discovery for creators and viewers.
Channel managers will now have additional search filters to organise engagement more effectively. A new option allows creators to view ‘New replies to your response’ and sort comments by ‘Newest,’ helping track ongoing discussions. These filters can also be combined with existing response options and saved as default settings in the mobile version of YouTube Studio, which was available in the desktop version only until now.
Alongside this, the platform is rolling out an automated process to generate Shorts from live-streams. After a broadcast ends, the platform will automatically select highlight segments, which creators can choose to publish as Shorts. The feature, first announced at YouTube’s ‘Made On’ event earlier this month, is currently being tested in live environments.
For viewers, the platform is enhancing contextual search on Connected TV, enabling more refined discovery within its TV app.
The updates, while incremental, mark the platform’s latest steps to streamline creator workflows and expand content formats.
YouTube rolls out comment filters & automated live-stream highlights
Alongside this, the platform is rolling out an automated process to generate Shorts from live-streams.
Follow Us
YouTube has announced a series of updates aimed at improving content management and discovery for creators and viewers.
Alongside this, the platform is rolling out an automated process to generate Shorts from live-streams. After a broadcast ends, the platform will automatically select highlight segments, which creators can choose to publish as Shorts. The feature, first announced at YouTube’s ‘Made On’ event earlier this month, is currently being tested in live environments.
For viewers, the platform is enhancing contextual search on Connected TV, enabling more refined discovery within its TV app.
The updates, while incremental, mark the platform’s latest steps to streamline creator workflows and expand content formats.