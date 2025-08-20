YouTube has announced a series of updates to its platform, focusing on moderation, creative tools and brand collaborations.
One of the key changes in YouTube Studio is the ability for creators to select all comments on a video at once and take bulk actions such as removing or reporting them. Previously, creators could only act on a limited number of comments simultaneously.
The platform is also expanding access to Effect Maker, a desktop-only tool that lets eligible creators design and publish effects for YouTube Shorts. The feature is currently available in more than 85 regions to users with access to advanced features. The platform added that generative AI-powered effect creation tools are being tested with a small group of creators and are expected to expand later this year.
Another update introduces the option to limit comments to subscribers only, with creators able to set how long someone must be subscribed before commenting. At present, this moderation setting is available only at the individual video level and is being tested in Thailand on both desktop and mobile. The platform said expansion to more countries is planned.
On the brand collaboration front, the platform is launching a tagging feature that allows creators to link videos directly to brand partners either during upload or while editing existing videos. Available globally to members of the YouTube Partner Program, the update enables advertisers to promote specific sponsored content instead of entire channels. Advertisers will also gain access to video performance data without needing creators to share it manually.
The new tagging option is accessible under the Paid Promotion and Brand section in video details on YouTube Studio.
YouTube launches comment moderation, effect maker and brand collaboration features
Effect Maker, a desktop-only tool, lets eligible creators design and publish effects for YouTube Shorts and is currently available in more than 85 regions.
Follow Us
YouTube has announced a series of updates to its platform, focusing on moderation, creative tools and brand collaborations.
One of the key changes in YouTube Studio is the ability for creators to select all comments on a video at once and take bulk actions such as removing or reporting them. Previously, creators could only act on a limited number of comments simultaneously.
The platform is also expanding access to Effect Maker, a desktop-only tool that lets eligible creators design and publish effects for YouTube Shorts. The feature is currently available in more than 85 regions to users with access to advanced features. The platform added that generative AI-powered effect creation tools are being tested with a small group of creators and are expected to expand later this year.
Another update introduces the option to limit comments to subscribers only, with creators able to set how long someone must be subscribed before commenting. At present, this moderation setting is available only at the individual video level and is being tested in Thailand on both desktop and mobile. The platform said expansion to more countries is planned.
On the brand collaboration front, the platform is launching a tagging feature that allows creators to link videos directly to brand partners either during upload or while editing existing videos. Available globally to members of the YouTube Partner Program, the update enables advertisers to promote specific sponsored content instead of entire channels. Advertisers will also gain access to video performance data without needing creators to share it manually.
The new tagging option is accessible under the Paid Promotion and Brand section in video details on YouTube Studio.