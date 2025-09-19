News Google

YouTube introduces Demand Gen Drops for advertisers

The Demand Gen Drops, a monthly update, plans to keep advertisers informed about new features in its Demand Gen tool, as the platform highlights growing adoption of its AI-powered ad solutions.

YouTube has announced the launch of Demand Gen Drops, a monthly update designed to keep advertisers informed about new features in its Demand Gen tool.

The move comes as the platform highlights growing adoption of its AI-powered ad solutions. According to YouTube, Demand Gen has delivered a 26% increase in conversions per dollar over the past year, supported by more than 60 AI-driven updates to bidding, ramp time and campaign optimisation.

The first update is a conversion lift at lower spend levels, with the option to test across entire manager accounts or individual campaigns. This is expected to get more insights with less data spending.

A conversion lift test showing meaningful uplift.

Furthermore, it introduced platform-comparable conversion columns to align YouTube campaign measurement with attribution models used on other platforms.

Google Ads metrics interface showing several platform comparable conversion columns available for selection.

It will also enable omni-channel bidding to optimise for both online and offline sales.

Google Ads campaign settings page for a Demand Gen campaign with store visits selected as a goal.

It will provide updates about local offers that highlight in-store promotions to nearby shoppers.

A local offer on YouTube showing beauty products in-stock and nearby.

Lastly, Promotion assets, which are designed to surface special occasions and promotional text.

A promotion asset on YouTube showing a 25% off offer.

