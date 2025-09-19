YouTube introduces Demand Gen Drops for advertisers

YouTube has announced the launch of Demand Gen Drops, a monthly update designed to keep advertisers informed about new features in its Demand Gen tool.

The move comes as the platform highlights growing adoption of its AI-powered ad solutions. According to YouTube, Demand Gen has delivered a 26% increase in conversions per dollar over the past year, supported by more than 60 AI-driven updates to bidding, ramp time and campaign optimisation.

The first update is a conversion lift at lower spend levels, with the option to test across entire manager accounts or individual campaigns. This is expected to get more insights with less data spending.

Furthermore, it introduced platform-comparable conversion columns to align YouTube campaign measurement with attribution models used on other platforms.

It will also enable omni-channel bidding to optimise for both online and offline sales.

It will provide updates about local offers that highlight in-store promotions to nearby shoppers.

Lastly, Promotion assets, which are designed to surface special occasions and promotional text.