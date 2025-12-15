YouTube introduces Brand Partner Access to streamline sponsored content sharing

YouTube has renamed its tool for sharing sponsored content access with advertisers, rebranding what was previously called creator- or brand-initiated video linking as ‘Brand Partner Access,’ according to information shared with creators.

Brand partner access will allow creators to formally share access to sponsored videos, including long-form content and Shorts, with selected brands. Once access is granted, brands can view a video’s performance metrics directly in Google Ads and run partnership ads using the creator’s content.

The change means creators no longer need to manually share screenshots of performance data with advertisers. Brands with access can see metrics such as total watch time, view duration, engagement rate and audience demographics.

Creators can initiate brand partner access through the YouTube Partner Program (YPP) by selecting an existing reported brand deal or searching for a brand. Creators who are not part of YPP can only select from existing reported brand deals. Brands can also initiate access requests, which all creators are able to receive.

When creators agree to share access, they consent to sharing non-public data, including viewer demographics, watch time and audience retention, with the brand’s Google Ads account. Creators can remove a brand’s access at any time through their video settings.

The platform said the feature is intended to streamline collaboration between creators and advertisers, enable brands to measure and promote sponsored content more effectively, and expand the reach of creator videos through partnership ad campaigns across YouTube and Google platforms.