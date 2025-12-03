YouTube launches year-end recap, rolling out in India this week

YouTube has introduced its year-end 'Recap', offering users a personalised summary of their viewing patterns across the platform. The feature, which begins rolling out this week in India, compiles up to 12 cards highlighting top channels, interests, listening habits and viewing trends based on individual watch history.

The company said the format was developed through nine rounds of feedback and more than 50 concept tests. The resulting cards group users into broad personality categories derived from their viewing behaviour, including labels such as Adventurer, Creative Spirit, Wonder Seeker and Connector. YouTube added that some types, including Philosopher and Dreamer, appeared less frequently among test audiences.

Accessible through the homepage and the 'You' tab on mobile and desktop, Recap aims to give users a year-in-review snapshot similar to offerings on other media platforms. Those who use YouTube Music will also see summaries of their top artists, songs, genres and podcasts, along with an overview of international listening patterns.

YouTube has not announced any India-specific modifications to the feature or shared data on early adoption.