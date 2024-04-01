YouTube rolls out Members Only Shorts for paying subscribers

YouTube is introducing a new feature called Members-Only Shorts, designed exclusively for paying subscribers. This offering enables creators to share short-form videos solely with their paying audience, supplementing existing membership perks such as custom emojis, badges, and livestreams.
The introduction of Members-Only Shorts could serve as an incentive for viewers to subscribe to a paid membership. Creators can leverage this feature for various purposes like special announcements, product launches, or behind-the-scenes glimpses, potentially enhancing viewer engagement.
YouTube is encouraging creators to maintain a more casual and authentic tone in Members Only Shorts, aiming to provide subscribers with a more intimate view of their content. Subscribers will be able to access these exclusive short videos through various channels, distinguished by a star icon denoting their exclusive status.
YouTube also disclosed that Shorts garners over 70 billion daily views, with a significant portion of channels in the Partner Program monetising their content through Shorts revenue-sharing.