YouTube updates monetisation rules for dramatised sensitive content

YouTube has updated its Advertiser Friendly Content Guidelines to allow broader monetisation of dramatised content that addresses sensitive topics such as abortion, self-harm, suicide, and domestic or sexual abuse.

The guidelines determine which videos can earn advertising revenue and at what level. They are designed to balance creators’ ability to monetise content with advertisers’ concerns about brand safety. The rules have long been a source of frustration for creators, who say broad content categories can limit ad revenue even for non-graphic or educational material.

Under the updated policy, the content that discusses or dramatises abortion, self-harm, suicide, and domestic or sexual abuse in a non-graphic manner can now be eligible for full ad revenue.

“In the past, the degree of graphic or descriptive detail was not considered a significant factor in determining advertiser friendliness, even for some dramatised material. Consequently, such uploads typically received a yellow dollar icon, which restricted their ability to be fully monetised. With this week’s update, our guidelines are becoming more permissive and creators will be able to earn more ad revenue,” the platform said.

The changes were made in response to feedback from creators, who said the existing rules reduced ad revenue on dramatised and topical content.

The platform added, “We want to ensure the creators who are telling sensitive stories or producing dramatised content have the opportunity to earn ad revenue while respecting advertiser choice and industry sentiment. We took a closer look and found our guidelines in this area had become too restrictive and ended up demonetising uploads like dramatised content.”

The dramatised content is generally suitable for advertising, provided it avoids highly graphic or detailed depictions. “So, as long as the content steers clear of very descriptive or graphic scenes or segments, creators can now earn more ad revenue,” the platform said.

The update does not apply to content involving child abuse or eating disorders. Videos with overly graphic or descriptive material will also remain ineligible for ads.

The platform will monitor the impact of the changes and consider further updates based on feedback from creators and advertisers.