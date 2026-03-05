YouTube updates payment activity tools for creators with multiple channels

YouTube is expanding payment activity features in its Creator Studio to include creators who manage multiple channels linked to a single Google AdSense account.
The update will allow eligible creators to view aggregated payment activity across all channels connected to their AdSense account. They will also be able to access payment details for individual channels.
According to YouTube, the payment activity page helps creators understand how their earnings translate into payouts. With the expansion, creators will be able to view metrics including combined payment activity across channels, a breakdown of payments for a specific channel and payment history for the past 12 months.
The payment history will show details such as the payment date, the amount paid and a breakdown of the payment.
The feature will be available only to users who have access to revenue data through channel or brand account permissions and who manage their channels using a single email across all linked accounts.