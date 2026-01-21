YouTube to simplify video management on main app for creators

YouTube is making changes to simplify how creators manage videos on its main mobile app, according to an update shared by the platform.

To simplify the creator experience on the main app, it has consolidated multiple entry points to the video list on mobile.

As part of the update, the ‘Manage videos’ entry point on the channel page will be removed. The ‘Your videos’ option in the U tab will instead direct creators to their channel page. After uploading a video, creators will also be redirected to their channel page, where all video management will take place.

The creators will be redirected to their channel page after video creation so that all video management can be done directly on the channel page tabs, such as videos, shorts, and live.

The aim is to streamline the app and make content management easier by centralising controls on the channel page.

The platform is also rolling out changes to its video settings screen on Studio Mobile and the YouTube app. The update follows tests conducted last year with three experimental versions of the settings layout.

For creators who are part of the YouTube Shopping programme, a product tag field will also appear in the settings. The goal is to make managing content “more intuitive, lightweight, and accessible.”