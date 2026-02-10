YouTube TV launches lower-priced subscription plans

YouTube TV is launching a new set of subscription plans this week, allowing users to choose from smaller channel bundles at lower prices than its main offering.

The platform will roll out more than 10 plans over the next several weeks, covering sports, news, entertainment and family programming. The new plans are priced below the standard YouTube TV plan, which will continue to be offered.

The plan includes broadcast networks and sports channels such as FS1, NBC Sports Network and ESPN networks. ESPN Unlimited is expected to be added later this year.

The Sports + News Plan is priced at $71.99 per month, or $56.99 per month for new users. In addition to sports channels, it includes national news networks such as CNBC, Fox News, MSNBC and CNN, along with CSPAN, Bloomberg and Fox Business.

The Entertainment Plan costs $54.99 per month, or $44.99 per month for new users. The plan includes major broadcast networks and entertainment-focused channels such as Comedy Central, Bravo, Paramount, Food Network and HGTV.

The News + Entertainment + Family Plan is priced at $69.99 per month, or $59.99 per month for new users. It includes news and entertainment channels along with family-focused networks such as Disney Channel, Nickelodeon, National Geographic, Cartoon Network and PBS Kids.

YouTube TV’s main plan, priced at $82.99 per month, will remain available and includes more than 100 networks across multiple genres.

Subscribers to any of the new plans will continue to have access to core YouTube TV features, including unlimited cloud DVR, the ability to add up to six household members to one account, and features such as multiview and key plays. Add-on services, including NFL Sunday Ticket, NFL RedZone with Sports Plus, HBO Max and 4K Plus, will remain available for purchase.

The new plans are intended to provide users with more flexibility in choosing channels based on viewing preferences.