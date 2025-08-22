Online gaming platforms release statements amid RMG ban

On August 21, the Lok Sabha passed the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, tabled by Information & Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, which was introduced by the centre on August 20.

One part of the bill legitimised esports while the other banned online money games, defined as any digital game where users pay fees, deposits, or stakes with the expectation of winning monetary or material rewards.

Platforms and developers like Winzo, Zupee and Nazara Technologies and more released official statements following the ban.

Winzo, a social gaming and interactive entertainment platform, stated, “…we have lived through defining challenges…Each time, our philosophy has been the same: adapt, innovate, and emerge stronger. In no uncertain terms, WinZO will abide by the law of the land while continuing to fuel India’s digital journey.”

It added, “Every feature we built was driven not by the pursuit of monetisation, but by our innate ethos of responsibility, innovation, and nation-building….In compliance with the new law, we are responsibly withdrawing impacted offerings w.e.f 22nd August 2025.”

Meanwhile, Zupee has halted its Real-Money Gaming services and continues its free games services. A spokesperson at the company said, “Zupee remains fully operational and our players can continue to enjoy their favourite games on the platform. In line with the new Online Gaming Bill 2025, we are discontinuing paid games, but our hugely popular free titles like Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania will continue to be available for all users for free.”

Nazara Technologies Limited, according to the media reports, released an official statement on August 22 stating that its associate firm, Moonshine Technologies, which operates PokerBaazi and other card-based platforms, has ceased its RMG services.

The stock exchange filing of the company quoted, "We wish to inform that, as a matter of abundant caution and in due respect of the Government’s mandate, Moonshine Technologies Private Limited (“Moonshine/Pokerbaazi”), an associate company in which Nazara Technologies Limited holds a 46.07% stake, has ceased offering real money online gaming operations,” as per the reports.

An official release by PokerBaazi stated, “ PokerBaazi has paused real money gaming in compliance with the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025.”

“Effective immediately, no real money games will be offered on our platform,” it added.

In a further update, Gameskraft, another RMG company, has issued a statement amid the ban. The company’s spokesperson stated, “In light of the recently passed Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, Gameskraft has stopped all ‘Gameplay’ and ‘Add Cash’ services across its Rummy platforms as of 21st August 2025, ahead of the Bill’s official notification. The withdrawal services continue to remain available in accordance with platform policies. We want to reassure our users that all account balances remain safe. We are working closely with our financial partners to ensure a smooth and seamless withdrawal process.”

It further stated, “As a responsible and law-abiding corporate entity, Gameskraft has no intention of pursuing any legal challenge to the legislation. We fully respect the legislative process and remain committed to operating within the framework of the law.”