Weber Shandwick India wins Livpure’s public relations mandate

Livpure has appointed Weber Shandwick India as its strategic public relations and communications partner, marking a notable step in the company’s wider brand transformation efforts.
Under the new mandate, Weber Shandwick will work with Livpure on an integrated communications strategy spanning media engagement, reputation management, and narrative development. The focus will be on articulating Livpure’s positioning as a wellness-focused brand with offerings across multiple categories.
Commenting on the partnership, Nitin Malhotra, CMO, Livpure, said, “At Livpure, our ambition has always been to create an ecosystem of products and services that make everyday wellness simple and accessible. Partnering with Weber Shandwick allows us to bring that vision to life through deeper storytelling, stronger stakeholder engagement, and a unified brand voice that reflects our philosophy of ‘wellness made effortless’ across markets. Together, we aim to build stronger resonance for Livpure’s purpose and communicate our transformation in a way that inspires trust and lasting connection with our consumers.”
Karan Bhandari, Managing Director – Integrated Media Strategy, Weber Shandwick India, added, “Livpure’s clarity of purpose and innovation-first mindset make it a brand built for enduring relevance. As Livpure continues to shape a more accessible and effortless wellness experience, our team at Weber Shandwick is committed to supporting this journey with an earned-first, data-informed communications approach that amplifies their vision across markets. By bringing together Livpure’s leadership in home wellness with our strategic storytelling expertise, we aim to deepen consumer trust, strengthen engagement, and help build a unified brand narrative that reflects the ambition shared in this partnership.”
The collaboration signals a broader effort to sharpen Livpure’s leadership narrative within India’s growing home wellness segment. Both organisations will work together to strengthen stakeholder advocacy and support Livpure’s next phase of growth through an integrated communications framework.