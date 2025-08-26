82% of Indian B2B marketers value networks over brand channels in AI era: Report

AI may be changing the pace of work, but it is also making human voices increasingly vital for brands. According to new research by LinkedIn, 82% of B2B marketing leaders in India believe that audiences no longer rely only on company channels but increasingly turn to their networks for clarity and guidance.

The study highlights that as AI-driven information saturates the internet, people are placing greater trust in peers and colleagues. This shift is reflected on the platform, where posts have grown by 41% over the last three years as professionals seek daily insights from their networks.

The findings also point to a generational shift in decision-making. Millennials and Gen Z now account for 71% of B2B buyers, and their expectations differ from earlier generations. Among younger audiences, 83% of 18 - 24-year-olds in India said that despite advances in AI, they still value the intuition and insights of trusted colleagues.

In response, 86% of B2B marketers surveyed said they are increasing investment in community-driven content, working with creators, employees and subject experts to build trust. Similarly, 87% noted that trusted creators are now essential to winning credibility with younger buyers.

This has also influenced brand strategies on the platform. The study found that 88% of marketing leaders view sparking conversations as their most effective brand moment, rather than simply sharing content.

Additionally, the platform is expanding BrandLink globally with the launch of new Shows by LinkedIn, reinforcing the shift from campaigns to conversations.

BrandLink, which evolved from LinkedIn’s Wire Program, aims to increase brand recall by placing ads alongside content from trusted publishers and creators. New media partners include BBC Studios, TED, The Economist, Vox Media and BNR.

Speaking on the released research, Sachin Sharma, Head of LinkedIn Marketing Solutions, India, said, “AI is reshaping how brands connect with buyers. Younger audiences, in particular, want authenticity and relatability, and B2B marketers know that trust comes from real voices people can identify with. To cut through the noise, they are turning to video for deeper engagement. With BrandLink’s rollout in India, LinkedIn is helping brands work with credible voices to deliver impactful storytelling in formats preferred by target audiences. Ultimately, as AI scales content creation, brands that pair technology with human expertise will win attention and trust in the long run.”

Melissa Arnoldi, Executive Vice President and General Manager of AT&T Business, added, “AT&T Business is committed to connecting small business owners with the fast, secure, reliable service they depend on to succeed. We’re proud to help unlock new possibilities and fuel growth as the presenting sponsor of the debut season of Small Business Builders, as part of Shows by LinkedIn. Just as our small business customers inspire us with their passion and commitment, we want to inspire entrepreneurs through this series that celebrates the resilience and innovation of the small business community. LinkedIn is the ideal platform to do this.”

The research also noted that 76% of professionals in India believe trusted input from colleagues and peers helps them make decisions faster and more confidently. 84% of marketing leaders agree that authentic voices are becoming more important than AI-generated content. While around 86% said AI will help smaller brands scale beyond their size, and 81% expect it to fuel new breakout brands.