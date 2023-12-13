Chandrayaan-3 LIVE ranks No. 1 on YouTube trending videos: Report

YouTube content that moved audiences this year came from all parts of the country, across various languages, in wide-ranging genres. Here’s a look at 2023’s top trending content and the creators and artists behind it.
Chandrayaan-3 Mission Soft landing LIVE Telecast saw over 8.5 Million current views, making it the largest live stream of all time on YouTube.
With over 93 million views in 24 hours, GTA VI Trailer 1 has set a new views record for the 24-hour debut of a non-music video. Gaming creators have been able to immerse viewers with compelling stories by artfully combining gameplay, characters, narrative, comedy, and music.
Key Trends of the year:
Ease of creation empowers the next- generation of creators
Access to tools, ease of short-form video, and the wide-reaching impact of digital video continue to democratize content creation. This is enabling more people - across ages, genders, cultures, professional backgrounds, and languages to become creators.
This is supercharging the diversity of voices
The platform is powering new genres and growing the staying power of pop culture moments. By providing several creative tools and formats, Shorts is helping emerging creators push the boundaries of their creativity.
Access to formats and engaged fandoms helped boost trends
With creators and their communities coming from various corners of the country, today, multi-format creation is helping lend more memorability to content.
Music plays muse for viral masterpieces
A traditionally one-way relationship with music has begun to transcend into a powerful one of creativity and self-expression. Whether to convey an emotion or express a point of view, Music serves as a universal language that appeals to broad audiences. Music videos and Shorts trends helped drive tracks such as Tere Vaaste, Pulsar Bike, Jailer, Company, Naa Ready , and Heeriye to the top, inspiring various forms of expression from creators across the country.