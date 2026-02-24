LinkedIn shares marketers rely on skills like AI & data to fill roles

LinkedIn has released new data showing that 38% of job seekers in India feel unprepared for how quickly technology is changing the skills required for current roles.

The platform’s ‘Skills on the Rise 2026’ report identifies five fast-growing skill areas across industries: AI and automation, data and analytics, IT and cybersecurity, business and growth, and people and leadership.

LinkedIn data shows that 46% of recruiters globally rely on skills data to fill roles. In India, 74% of recruiters say finding qualified talent is becoming more difficult.

The report notes rising demand for professionals who can work with AI tools, interpret and apply data, understand digital systems and improve operational efficiency. It also highlights the growing importance of collaboration, stakeholder management and project leadership in cross-functional and AI-enabled workplaces.

Nirajita Banerjee, Career Expert and India Senior Managing Editor, LinkedIn, said, “For years, young professionals were told to specialise. In 2026, that rule is changing. The candidates getting noticed today aren’t just specialists; they’re skill stackers. They know how to work with AI, make sense of data, improve how work gets done, and most importantly, collaborate across teams. That combination signals adaptability. And in a job market that is changing this quickly, adaptability is what gets you hired and promoted. If you want to improve your odds in this market, stop chasing isolated skills and build your unique skills stack and make it your competitive edge.”

The report outlines specific skills gaining traction across functions, reflecting how technical and human capabilities are increasingly intertwined.

Here are this year’s Skills on the Rise in India as per the report:

AI & Automation

Prompt Engineering

Workflow Automation

Large Language Model Operations (LLMOps)

Automated Machine Learning (AutoML)

Application Programming Interface (API)

Data & Analytics



Querying

Database Optimisation

Data Analysis

Data Storytelling

Data Ethics

IT & Cybersecurity

Cloud Infrastructure

IT Automation

Incident Management

Real-Time Monitoring

Threat Detection

Business & Growth

Relationship Management\

GTM & Growth Strategy

Operational Efficiency (or Process Optimisation)

Negotiation

Visual Storytelling & Communication

People & Leadership

Collaboration

Team Management

Stakeholder Management

Budget Management

Project Management

Banerjee also shared guidance for professionals navigating the job market:

Zoom out for a big-picture view of your skills: Take stock of all the skills you’ve built. Consider everything - from work to volunteering. If one finds they are lacking in skills that are in-demand or growing in a role/field you want to move into, make a plan to learn those skills.

Follow skills, not titles: Applying to roles where users’ skills align with the hiring manager's needs improves your chances.

Show, don't tell: Go beyond listing skills. To help hirers understand the skills and experience users have, be sure to explain how one used them, the impact they created, and the results achieved.

Get discovered with a complete Profile: Keep the profile updated with at least five relevant skills to increase visibility with recruiters. Adding a photo and verifying one’s info helps build trust early on and makes it easier to be found by hirers.