Reimagining the agency model: Hetansh Desai on clarity, creativity & code

Every agency founder eventually hits that question - what are we really building? In this episode of Samosa Talks, Hitesh Rajwani sits down with Hetansh Desai, Founder of Vital20 Communications, Advertisers and ChatterPillar, for a conversation about reimagining how agencies think, build and grow. From building products to services to finding the sweet spot between clarity and creativity, this chat explores what it takes to stay relevant without losing what makes the work human.

Hitesh begins by asking Hetansh what led him to start his first agency. Hetansh shares that the journey began with a love for writing, which gradually opened doors to advertising.

“I was always drawn to words,”he says.“When you love writing, you naturally explore where it can take you, and advertising becomes that space.” What started as curiosity eventually turned into a full-fledged career in communication.

As the chat progressed, the focus shifted to how Vital20 grew beyond the boundaries of a traditional agency. Hetansh spoke about how the journey organically branched into three verticals, an agency setup, a WhatsApp-led product called ChatterPillar, and a recruitment arm. It wasn’t a deliberate plan, he explained, but an outcome of exploring new ways to solve client problems. “That’s where the future lies, in creating scalable systems that still feel human,” he said.

From there, the conversation naturally moved to the evolving client–agency dynamic. Hitesh brought up the growing pressure of price-sensitive markets, and Hetansh shared that the goal was never to compete on cost but on value. He believes in building relationships that outlast campaigns.

“If you can be replaced by a technology like AI,” he added, “I don’t think you were in advertising in the first place.”

The discussion soon delved towards AI, a space Hetansh approaches with curiosity but also caution. He talks about experimenting with digital clones for founders, using AI tools in ad film development, and finding ways to make technology an ally rather than a replacement. But beneath the innovation, there’s a reminder of what truly matters. “AI hasn’t had a troubled childhood, it hasn’t had a breakup, it does not have aspirations or dreams,” he says. For him, creativity still needs to be rooted in human experience.

Reflecting on the agency’s journey, Hetansh recalls a moment that shaped his leadership early on, a misprinted newspaper ad that went wrong. Instead of shifting blame, his team decided to take responsibility. “We told the client we were going to take the hit,” he shares. That decision, he adds, built the foundation of trust that still defines their relationships today. To him, agency work isn’t about delivering projects; it’s about standing by your partners when it matters most.

The interview winds down as Hitesh asks the final question: one uncomfortable question agency leaders should ask themselves in 2025.

Hetansh replies: “What is it that you’re doing in the larger scheme of things?” The question isn’t just about business, it’s about purpose.

Every agency founder eventually hits that question, what are we really building? Here, the answer isn’t a product, nor a campaign, it’s belief.

Watch the full episode of Samosa Talks here for the complete conversation on how creativity, clarity, and technology come together to shape the future of agencies, here:





