Social Throwback 2025: Top 50 Indian ad campaigns

The advertising landscape this year reflected a decisive shift toward authenticity and cultural resonance. WhatsApp's ‘Bataan Hi Baatan Mein’ exemplified this trend, venturing into rural India with regional storytelling that emphasised genuine connections over urban-centric messaging. Similarly, The Hindu's ‘Written By Journalist’ focused on credibility, drawing a parallel emphasis on trust and authenticity in journalism.



This year witnessed brands cutting through clutter by either embracing nostalgia or leveraging personality-driven narratives. The Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara cast's reunion for ‘Zindagi To Yas Bol’ tapped into millennial nostalgia, while Flipkart's Big Billion Day mobilised multiple celebrities in a star-studded spectacle. Shark Tank India's self-aware ‘Do Not Apply’ ad for Season 5 stood apart with its sarcastic approach to corporate and startup reality. On the other hand, global brand Apple went regional with its Rangoli got Rhythm for Diwali.



Perhaps the year's most notable evolution was the rise of influencer-led campaigns as mainstream advertising vehicles. Biswa Kalyan’s collaboration with Vijay Sales was one of such ads that marked a departure from traditional celebrity endorsements, establishing comedians and content creators as potential, credible brand voices. While themes of authenticity, aspiration, and cultural pride ran common, each campaign carved distinct territories, some through regional depth, others through star power, and a few through sheer creative audacity.



Here are the top 50 campaigns of the year that defined the advertising narrative in 2025:

Baatan Hi Baatan Mein WhatsApp | Fundamental

Written By Journalist The Hindu | Talented

Banno ki Rasm Medanta | a-tom.

Jersey Wahi Toh Jazba Wahi Star Sports | BubbleWrap Films

Renu vs The City St. Jude India ChildCare Centres | Ogilvy

Chamking Gum Happydent India | McCann Worldgroup India

Your Crocs, Your Splash Crocs India | Kulfi Collective

Cholte Cholte Chollish Asian Paints Sharad Shamman | Ogilvy

Brooke Bond Taj Mahal Chai Bansuri HUL | Ogilvy

Protein ke peeche kya hai The Whole Truth | MANJA

Avani Lekhara Special Edition Marie Gold Pack Britannia | Talented





Do Not Apply Shark Tank India | Moonshot

Mary Ki Barfi Achha Kiya Insurance Liya | MullenLowe Lintas Group

Rangoli's got Rhythm Apple | Howareyoufeeling.studio

Big Billion Days - Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai! Flipkart | Leo India

Basil Joseph v Shashi Tharoor Super League Kerala | Toki x The Filmy Joint







Advice for Srikant Tiwari Prime Video x The Family Man

KJL Pratiyogita Centerfruit | WPP x BharatGPT.ai x Google Cloud

Garnier Men Vs Bassi Garnier Men | BBH India



The slap in the face we all need SleepyCat | Shikha Gupta x Mothership Films

Asian Paints Ki Warranty Asian Paints | Ogilvy

For appa - Father's Day Zomato

Chhoti si Doori Urban Company | Fundamental

Brothers, Written By Sisters | Raksha Bandhan Tanishq Jewellery | Talented

SASA LELE Flipkart | FCB Kinnect

Destroy Valentine's Day Cadbury 5 Star India | Ogilvy

SRK Dances for a Gold Loan Muthoot Finance FinCorp | Moonshot

Samajh Ke Bahar Chupa Chups | Ogilvy

Eye On The Balls Manipal Hospitals | Social Panga



Vijay Sales x Biswa Vijay Sales | White Rivers Media





Croissant or 'Prashant'? Britannia | Schbang





Aapke Team Mein Kaun? Dream11 | Tilt Brand Solutions x ZeroFifty

The Ba**ds of Bollywood Boat x Netflix | One Hand Clap

Vishy Vs Gukesh Myntra FWD | Braindad

Zindagi Ko Yas Bol Yas Island | Momentum Dubai

Daag Acche Hai ft. Jemimah Rodrigues Surf Excel

iPhone season on Big Billion Days Flipkart | SW Network

WWE Fanmania Takes Over India! Netflix |Tilt Brand Solutions

Don't Be Stupid Stupid Stupid! Goibibo

Moving On Tinder







Shaped By Nature Britannia Industries | Talented

Don’t Waste Water Ramco Cement | Nirvana Films

Assana Colorectal & Gut Wellness Clinic Be positive 24 Innovation Design

World No-Tobacco Day The Hindu | Ogilvy

TeekaID Fevicol Pidilite | Ogilvy





The Ek Tara Project Titan Eye+ | Ogilvy





Main Moorkh Nahi Hoon UPI Chalega | Ogilvy





Strong Team Nameplate Campaign + Missing Wife Sunfeast





Khud Se Jeet Tata Trusts | Wolfzhowl

SEBI v/s Scam NSE India | YAAP Digital