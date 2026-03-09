Superwomen Class of 2026: List of nominees is out now!

Social Samosa is proud to announce the nominees for the 11th edition of Social Samosa Superwomen, an initiative that celebrates the remarkable women shaping the media, marketing, and communications ecosystem.

Over the years, Superwomen has grown into a powerful platform dedicated to recognising women who are moving the industry forward through resilience, leadership, innovation, and meaningful impact. The platform spotlights individuals who continue to challenge norms, build influential brands, drive change within organisations, and inspire the next generation of professionals.

Now in its eleventh year, the initiative continues its tradition of celebrating diverse voices across the industry. From seasoned leaders to emerging changemakers, these 447 nominees represent the spirit of progress that Superwomen stands for, growing from strength to strength each day.

This year’s nominees include some of the most inspiring professionals across Advertising, Marketing, Media, Entrepreneurship, and the Creator Economy. Through strategic thinking, creative excellence, community building, and business leadership, these women are shaping the industry's future and paving the way for others to follow. Their journeys reflect determination, bold thinking, and a commitment to pushing boundaries, qualities that lie at the heart of the Superwomen platform.

Congratulations to all our nominees!