Birla Opus Paints’ challenger play, bold breakthrough in IPL 2025

For a brand just a year old, IPL 2025 offered Birla Opus Paints the visibility, validation and velocity it needed to establish itself in the paint industry and stand tall against legacy players with decades of market stronghold. Aiming to create ‘spontaneous awareness’, the brand leaned into the high-impact platform to drive reach, credibility, and cultural relevance in a category marked by infrequent purchases and a strong need for timely, relevant recall.

“With IPL, it was a win-win for us,” shares Inderpreet Singh, Head - Marketing, Birla Opus Paints. “Thanks to its sheer reach and the kind of TV ratings it has delivered consistently, including this year, you get massive reach in a short period. And nothing engages like cricket in India. Having that level of reach sustained over two months worked brilliantly for us,” he adds.

Along with reach, building credibility was a must for the brand. “Paint isn’t a frequent purchase. It’s something you buy once in a few years. So you also need to build credibility,” Singh explains, adding: “Advertising on such a big platform builds credibility not just with consumers, but also with trade stakeholders like dealers and contractors, which benefits the overall business and brand. That’s why we decided to associate with IPL and run our campaign there.”

While IPL was the vehicle, the real strength of the campaign was in its creative leap.

