Building advertiser value on OTT platforms

Systemic shifts are reshaping Indian advertising. The growth of e-commerce advertising (a.k.a. sales channel spends, now estimated at over Rs 15,000 crore annually), the growing SME advertiser base (over a million SME advertisers) and a definitive shift towards performance and RoAS have changed the advertiser mindset over the last few years.

Apart from the obvious use case of sharper targeting than broadcast options, OTT platforms provide/can provide advertisers with several valuable solutions to meet the above systemic shifts, some of which are mentioned below.

The ability to create 'niche communities'