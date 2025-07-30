The Pulse Magazine

CaratLane’s bold visibility, deeper resonance in IPL 2025

Shaifali Gautam shares how CaratLane leveraged IPL 2025 to drive brand recall, tap into the rising love for fine jewellery, and build lasting impact through thoughtful storytelling and a smart media mix.

This IPL, CaratLane cracked the code on what it takes to be in sight and consideration. By pairing high-reach media with sharp digital and performance strategies, the brand ensured strong brand recall and meaningful engagement. Each channel played a distinct role in mapping the customer journey from first glance to final purchase. The result was a high-impact campaign that leveraged IPL’s topicality while delivering tangible business growth.

To make this possible, CaratLane adopted a carefully structured media mix.

“During IPL, our largest media investments were naturally reserved for ad placements across the tournament through Connected & Linear TV. We ensured continuity across our other key channels — OOH, print, performance marketing, social media, influencers and moment marketing,” shares Shaifali Gautam, CMO, CaratLane.

For CaratLane, IPL 2025 was a powerful opportunity to tap into the collective passion that grips the nation every year, using it as a springboard to amplify brand awareness. What strengthened the brand’s strategic fit was the fact that 48% of IPL viewers are women, making it the perfect space to build emotional resonance and design-led recall.

Additionally, the tournament’s massive reach helped bridge awareness gaps across Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns, allowing CaratLane to extend its footprint beyond metro audiences.

