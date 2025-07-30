CaratLane’s bold visibility, deeper resonance in IPL 2025

This IPL, CaratLane cracked the code on what it takes to be in sight and consideration. By pairing high-reach media with sharp digital and performance strategies, the brand ensured strong brand recall and meaningful engagement. Each channel played a distinct role in mapping the customer journey from first glance to final purchase. The result was a high-impact campaign that leveraged IPL’s topicality while delivering tangible business growth.

To make this possible, CaratLane adopted a carefully structured media mix.

“During IPL, our largest media investments were naturally reserved for ad placements across the tournament through Connected & Linear TV. We ensured continuity across our other key channels — OOH, print, performance marketing, social media, influencers and moment marketing,” shares Shaifali Gautam, CMO, CaratLane.

For CaratLane, IPL 2025 was a powerful opportunity to tap into the collective passion that grips the nation every year, using it as a springboard to amplify brand awareness. What strengthened the brand’s strategic fit was the fact that 48% of IPL viewers are women, making it the perfect space to build emotional resonance and design-led recall.

Additionally, the tournament’s massive reach helped bridge awareness gaps across Tier 2 and 3 cities and towns, allowing CaratLane to extend its footprint beyond metro audiences.

