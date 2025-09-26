Festive rush brings 2x advertisers to cinemas

As audiences line up at the theatres for big-ticket releases in the next quarter, brands are stepping up their presence on the silver screen. In-cinema advertising is set for a significant boost this festive season, with the number of advertisers expected to double compared to regular weeks, say industry leaders. FMCG, consumer electronics, automobiles, fashion, jewellery, retail and e-commerce continue to lead the surge, while quick commerce, local retail chains, and online shopping apps are emerging as fast-growing contributors.

Compared to regular weeks, cinemas typically see a 30-50% increase in the number of advertisers, with advertising revenue rising by 30-35%. On screens that are home to 250-350 advertisers during a regular week, numbers can jump to 1,000 for blockbuster releases. In multiplexes running larger campaigns, the count often crosses 500 advertisers when major films hit theatres. During the festive season, advertiser numbers remain comparable to those seen during blockbuster releases, sustained over several weeks.

“On a regular week, we work with about 350 advertisers, but during festivals, this number comfortably crosses 500. This year, we expect it to be in the range of 550 to 600. It shows the trust that brands place in cinema as a medium that not only delivers scale but also captures consumer attention in the most engaging way possible,” shares Gautam Dutta, CEO – Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd.

He highlights how electric vehicles and eco-friendly product brands are using the festive period to build visibility with urban audiences. There has also been an increase in interest from personal care, health and wellness and BFSI brands tapping into cinema’s ability to tell impactful stories on a large canvas.

“We see a surge of 30-50% in advertising revenue during the festive season, driven by increased consumer spending and blockbuster film releases. The brand count could also see a jump of around 50% during the festive season, aided by tactical festive campaigns and new product launches,” highlights Yogesh Kapil, National Sales Head, Qube Cinema.

He notes that the festive period will begin at the end of September with Navratri, followed by Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas, New Year, and continuing through Pongal and Sankranti in January. Major releases announced during this period include: They Call Him OG, Kantara: Chapter 1, The Smashing Machine, 120 Bahadur, Dhurandhar, Avatar: Fire and Ash, Alpha, The Raja Saab, Jana Nayagan, Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Border 2.

“Brands are investing in bigger, sharper, and more accountable campaigns,” shares Sachiin Guptaa, Country Head, UFO Moviez India Limited, highlighting how data and programmatic precision are pulling more brands towards cinema advertising. Like much of advertising today, it’s all about combining scale with measurable impact.



On the UFO Network, a regular week sees 250-350 advertisers, while a blockbuster release can push that number up to 1,000. The festive season typically brings a 30-50% jump in advertisers compared to regular weeks, and Guptaa says the number of brands on UFO this year is expected to be even higher than in previous years.

“We’re also seeing regional-first creatives, short bursts around premieres, and cinema-first innovations like anamorphic ads and foyer activations,” he adds, pointing to how brands are open to experimenting with new high-impact formats to make campaigns more engaging and relevant to local audiences.

PVR INOX Ltd’s Dutta also highlights a shift in how brands are approaching cinema campaigns this festive season: “It is no longer just about increasing volumes but about creating deeper, more memorable engagement with audiences.”

“Many advertisers are designing integrated campaigns where cinema works hand in hand with digital platforms and on-ground activations, making the experience seamless and impactful. What stands out is the creativity and storytelling in big-ticket campaigns, with brands using cinema’s immersive environment to connect emotionally with consumers,” he explains.

PVR INOX Ltd, UFO Moviez and Qube Cinema Network are the top 3 players in the cinema advertising space for the 10,000-odd single screens and multiplexes in India.