Theatrical re-releases see 20-25% rise in brand enquiries

Re-releases are drawing audiences back to theatres, and advertisers are taking note. The experience of watching old classics and crowd-pullers on the big screen, often after years or even decades, is prompting renewed interest among moviegoers. For brands, theatrical re-releases present an opportunity to engage with emotionally resonant audiences — viewers who are excited about reliving a meaningful experience.

According to industry insiders, there has been a 20-25% increase in brand enquiries linked to theatrical re-releases over the past two years. Some of the most prominent brands leveraging the popularity of re-releases to reach consumers include OnePlus, Perfetti Van Melle, Vijay Sales, Swisse, Samsung India and Pidilite.

“We’re seeing particularly high traction from mobile phones, automotive brands, BFSI (especially fintech and insurance companies targeting youth and families), and FMCG, with a skew towards impulse categories like food & beverage and personal care,” shares Gautam Dutta, CEO, Revenue and Operations, PVR INOX Ltd.

“These films often attract a highly focused and passionate audience, making them ideal for targeted brand engagement. As a result, brands are increasingly using this platform for sampling, database-led activities, and experiential marketing inside theatres,” Dutta adds.

One such recent example is the Happydent x PVR INOX collaboration.

“We had the opportunity recently to bring to life the essence of our brand with a life-size silhouette of our mascot inside the theatre,” shares Gunjan Khetan, Director – Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle India.

The brand also partnered with influencers to amplify the campaign narrative, driving awareness and encouraging more audiences to experience it firsthand at the theatres. These influencers, alongside regular cinema-goers at PVR Ambience Mall, Gurgaon, experienced a #ChamkingGum moment at the Happydent photobooth and shared their sparkling encounters online, turning a clever in-cinema installation into a buzzworthy, shareable brand experience.

Khetan explains that the collaboration brought the brand alive in a space that already commands high emotional engagement. Today’s younger audiences seek connection, culture, and creativity, not just communication. As in-cinema advertising evolves into a more immersive, story-first medium, he sees enormous opportunity to lean into experiences that blur the lines between content, community, and culture.

Hits & hits

Brands are selective about the re-releases they want to associate with. “Many are allocating campaign budgets toward re-releases that align with their TG, especially when the film’s theme or sentiment resonates with the moment or the audience’s mindset during that period,” shares Veena Sequeira, Vice President Sales and Marketing Head, Miraj Entertainment Ltd.

Genres such as romance, thrillers, and cult dramas are consistently proving to be a draw for cinemas. These films, often anchored in strong storytelling and emotional recall, make them ideal candidates for re-releases that appeal to longtime fans and curious first-time viewers.

Some of the most talked-about case studies in this space have been the re-releases of Sanam Teri Kasam, Tumbbad, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and Laila Majnu. These saw a strong turnout in theatres and significant buzz online. “These events are typically timed around film anniversaries, the birthdays of lead actors, or driven by fan demand,” shares Sequeira.

She adds, “Naturally, not every re-release is a commercial win; films with limited recall or weak emotional connection don’t always convert. But when the right title meets the right context, the impact is hard to miss.”

Taking the example of Gangs of Wasseypur I & II, she notes that the exclusive re-release went beyond a typical theatrical run and turned into a cultural moment. “Theatres were packed, social chatter spiked, and we even saw renewed brand interest in associating with such marquee moments,” she shares.

Testing long-term viability

While nostalgia is increasing footfalls, it’s not a foolproof strategy for cinemas. According to an industry insider, it’s just 1% of the strategy.

“Re-release titles tend to draw a surge of nostalgia-driven footfalls, but the excitement typically peaks in the first week. After that, audience numbers taper off sharply, which makes it challenging for brands to see sustained value in tying campaigns to such movies,” shares Srinivasan Kandaswamy, TN & Kerala Sales Head, Qube Cinema Network.

He points out the biggest hurdle for re-releases to deliver true impact: “Advertisers generally look for longer windows of engagement to maximise impact, and re-releases rarely provide that runway.”

Re-releases are like an essential support system for the movie exhibition ecosystem, sustaining audience interest and bridging the voids between major blockbuster releases. The mood is one of cautious optimism, with the industry working hard to prove the long-term viability of re-releases through consistent turnout, strategic partnerships, and compelling case studies.