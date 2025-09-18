How co-viewing is redefining OTT

Not long ago, the image of streaming in India was a solitary experience: a young adult, headphones on, binge-watching a show on a smartphone. Today, that picture is being redrawn. The living room, once the domain of traditional television, is reclaiming its status as the heart of household entertainment, powered by the surge of OTT content on Connected TVs. This shift from personal devices to the big communal screen isn’t just changing where we watch, but what we watch, and who is watching.

The numbers tell a compelling story. Between 2022 and 2024, the number of Indians watching OTT content on a CTV skyrocketed by 71%, growing from 82 million to 141 million. In stark contrast, the audience streaming exclusively on smartphones saw only a modest 10% increase. As affordable smart TVs and streaming devices found their way into more homes, the solitary act of streaming evolved into a shared, primetime experience.

The new face of the streaming audience

The first wave of streaming was led by young, urban men. The co-viewing wave, however, is lifting all boats. The most significant growth in CTV viewership is now being driven by women, older adults, and children, reflecting the rise of the multi-generational viewing household.

Female viewership on CTVs nearly doubled in the last two years, jumping from 32 million to 65 million and closing the gender gap. Simultaneously, the 45+ age group on these platforms also doubled to 31 million, as parents and grandparents, often introduced to the technology by younger family members, joined the streaming fold. Children under 15 are also a growing part of this shared experience, with their numbers on CTVs climbing from 15 million to 25 million.

The key takeaway is clear: content selection on OTT is no longer dictated by a single user profile but by the collective, cross-generational tastes of the entire family.

