Onam Chronicles: Insights & brand activations from Kerala 2025

Onam lights up Kerala every year with tradition, colour and togetherness. From grand Sadya feasts and elegant Kasavu sarees to vibrant Pookkalams and the thrill of Vallam Kali boat races, the festival is as much about emotion as it is about rituals. Alongside the sights and sounds of Kerala’s most beloved celebration, Onam is also one of India’s biggest marketing moments. It is the time of year when brands, agencies and media channels race to create campaigns that capture the heart of a state, and increasingly, the attention of a nation.

Onam Chronicles 2025 by The Pulse captures this unique energy. It showcases the highlights, brand stories and most memorable campaigns from this year’s Onam season. It’s more than a simple roundup of ads. It’s a close look at how India’s biggest brands combined heritage, heart and technology to connect deeply with people.

This edition also includes exclusive perspectives from Kerala’s leading media houses, showing how content, programming and storytelling helped shape the festive pulse across the state.

Features campaigns by Eastern, Duroflex, Asianet, Google India, Zomato, Muralya Dairy, AMFI, Parle-G, AMD, Forum Kochi, Milky Mist, Wonderla, Ramraj Cotton, Amul India, Shriram Finance, Federal Bank, Chandrika, JSW MG Motor India, Peps, South Indian Bank, Casio India, Tata Motors, LuLu Hupermarket, Swayamvara Silks, MyDesignation, Zostel, Deconstruct and Peter England.

Whether you are planning your next festive blitz or simply curious about the most memorable campaigns of the year, Onam Chronicles 2025 is your go-to guide. It shows how brands moved beyond token festive greetings to create stories that felt lived-in, authentic and memorable.

