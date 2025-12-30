The Pulse 2025 editions: A snapshot of an industry in transition

Change was the norm in 2025. It forced the industry to rethink what works and what doesn’t. Every campaign, every strategy, every idea was measured against shifting audience expectations and new ways of engaging. Indian advertising, media, and marketing transformed, media habits evolved, creative approaches embraced AI, and audiences demanded more from brands. The Pulse 2025 editions captured this dynamic landscape, highlighting bold ideas, challenging old norms, and showcasing how agencies and brands navigated a year defined by adaptation, insight, and innovation.

Trends & More Edition ft. Mayur Hola

‘‘To understand that we have no choice but to build a brand, just look at the phone you’re reading this on and ask why you picked it. Don’t kid yourself. It’s not the tech or the camera or whatever. It’s the brand.’’ — Mayur Hola, VP-Brand Swiggy

The Pulse: Trends & More Edition 2025 captured an industry in motion. It moved beyond standard trend forecasts, diving into the ‘why’ behind the ‘what’ to examine emerging movements and their long-term implications for brands, agencies, and marketers. Through perspectives from industry leaders, the edition underscored a simple truth: engagement had no fixed formula, only a consumer-first imperative. [Download Now]

Superwomen Edition ft. Swati Bhattacharya

‘‘Sometimes, young kids get cynical very early. I just want them to know that slowly but surely, your story will be able to do something where even the government fails, and that’s changing someone’s mind. So feed your creative fire day in and day out, one campaign after another.’’ — Swati Bhattacharya

The Pulse: Superwomen Edition 2025 put the spotlight on the women who challenged the rules of Indian advertising, media, and marketing. Through candid interviews, essays, and personal stories, it captured how women questioned outdated norms, broke barriers, and claimed space on their own terms. At its core, the edition made one truth clear: progress was never about fitting in; it was about changing the rules of the game. [Download Now]

OTT & CTV Edition ft. Sonal Kabi

‘‘Data can be ‘noise’ sometimes, and I would love to bury noisy data that gives you a feeling that you are on top of every single metric, but doesn’t help you root cause an issue or solve on behalf of customers. I would fight to keep the fun in marketing.’’ — Sonal Kabi, Director & Head of Marketing, Prime Video, India

The Pulse: OTT & CTV Edition 2025 captured streaming and CTV as the next defining wave for Indian advertising. The edition explored how OTT and connected TV influenced new-age storytelling, audience engagement, and brand integration, from co-viewing trends and shoppable videos to regional, language-first campaigns. It revealed that in the age of streaming, brands succeed by becoming part of the story, not just interrupting it. [Download Now]

Festive Edition ft. Gunjan Khetan

‘‘The most important thing in managing festive intensity is visibility. When the team has clarity on what’s ahead, they can manage both creativity and pressure. That’s what we ensure.’’ — Gunjan Khetan, Director - Marketing, Perfetti Van Melle

The Pulse: Festive Edition 2025 explored how brands made the most of India’s busiest advertising and marketing season. It looked at how brands balance strategy, culture and emotion to reach and engage audiences. The edition dove deep into how brands go the distance to forge meaningful relationships with consumers, with the ultimate insight in focus: festive success depends on understanding people, not running ads. [Download Now]

Year Ender Edition ft. Amin Lakhani

‘‘AI is helping us solve for speed and freeing up our teams to have richer, more strategic conversations with clients. That’s the chapter I’m most excited to unlock as we move into 2026.’’ — Amin Lakhani, President, Client Solutions, WPP Media South Asia

The Pulse: Year Ender Edition 2025 explored how agencies and brands adapted to AI-driven planning, shifting media landscapes, and evolving consumer expectations. Through candid insights and perspectives from industry leaders, it showcased bold moves, innovative strategies, and the quiet resilience that kept the industry moving, highlighting that staying relevant in 2025 required focus, creativity, and a deep understanding of the audience. [Download Now]

As we turn the page to a new year, we are determined to strengthen The Pulse with new narratives and voices. Building on 2025, we aim to continue documenting the shifts that matter, spotlighting the ideas that challenge convention, and amplifying diverse perspectives. The journey ahead promises sharper conversations, deeper exploration, and stories that reflect an industry in constant motion. Stay tuned!