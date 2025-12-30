The Pulse 2025: Special editions at a glance

In 2025, brands celebrated culture, connected with audiences, and turned moments into meaningful marketing, often at breakneck speed. The Pulse special editions captured these defining narratives, offering deep dives into events, trends, and cultural occasions that revealed how advertising, media, and marketing showed up and spoke to people. These editions unpacked why these moments mattered, how brands and agencies responded, and what marketers and advertisers could learn from them.

Maha Kumbh Chronicles

Mahakumbh Chronicles captured the scale, spirit, and strategic insight of one of the largest cultural gatherings in the world. Through stories, perspectives, and campaign breakdowns, this edition focused on how marketers approached Mahakumbh, from grassroots engagement to national brand narratives, showing how scale and cultural relevance can co-exist in meaningful campaigns.

Cricket League Chronicles

Cricket League Chronicles unpacked how IPL 2025 became a landmark moment for brands. It explored how teams, brands, and agencies turned every match into a space for storytelling, engagement, and consumer influence. From media buys to digital integration and fan engagement strategies, it mapped the playbook for winning attention in India’s biggest sporting moment.

Goafest Chronicles

Goafest is where ideas meet celebration, and conversations turn into collaboration. Goafest Chronicles brought readers into the heart of the festival: the insights shared on stage, the trends discussed across panels, and the big ideas that emerged from three days of creativity, debate, and networking. This edition served as a highlight reel and a strategic guide to what mattered at India’s most iconic creative gathering.

Onam Chronicles

Onam Chronicles 2025 captured the highlights, brand stories, and most memorable campaigns from the 2025Onam season. Going beyond a simple roundup of ads, the special edition explored how India’s leading brands used heritage, emotion, and technology to create campaigns that connected deeply with audiences. Featuring insights from Kerala-focussed media giants such as Mathrubhumi, MMTV, Radio Mango, and JioStar, the edition also unpacked key learnings for brands looking to reimagine tradition through immersive storytelling.

In 2025, The Pulse special editions highlighted the thinking, strategy, and execution behind campaigns and moments that cut through the noise. We will continue to document the shifts that matter, spotlight ideas that push boundaries, and bring forward perspectives from across the industry. The road ahead promises more focused conversations and stories that reflect an ecosystem in constant motion. Stay tuned!