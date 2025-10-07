The Pulse Festive Edition 2025: The new marketing playbook

The festive season in India is a time when lights, laughter, and brand campaigns all coexist in the same frame. For brands, it's an opportunity and a challenge. The excitement fuels creativity, but the competition for consumer attention grows fiercer every year. Against fleeting trends, standing out requires an understanding of what truly moves people. It requires a robust strategy, a deep understanding of culture and purpose-driven planning.

That is what The Pulse Festive Edition 2025 explores in depth. It’s a collection of conversations and insights that explore how India’s top brands and marketers are finding meaning, strategy and emotion during India’s biggest marketing moment.

In our cover story, Gunjan Khetan, Chief Marketing Officer at Perfetti Van Melle India, shares how the brand has been building a new festive playbook, one that moves beyond the predictable sweetness of the season.

Featured Voices

Binaifer Dulani, Founding Partner & Creative at Talented, reflects on keeping authenticity intact while managing brand expectations during India’s busiest creative season. Is attribution the hidden hero of festive campaign success? Sanjay Trisal, General Manager – India, SEA & ANZ at AppsFlyer, breaks down how better measurement and attribution can make or break campaign outcomes.

Inside the edition

From creativity powered by emotion to technology guided by human instinct, this edition brings together voices shaping the new festive marketing playbook. Whether you are planning a campaign, studying consumer trends, or simply curious about how brands find meaning in moments of celebration, this is the edition to keep close this season.

Download The Pulse Festive Edition 2025 Now