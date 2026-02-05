The Pulse Podcast ft. Amin Lakhani: Rethinking growth, media & the future of marketing in 2026

In the second episode of The Pulse Podcast, Mrinil Mathur Rajwani, Editor-in-Chief at The Pulse, speaks with Amin Lakhani, President – Client Solutions at WPP Media South Asia, who has worked closely with some of India’s largest advertisers on how brands plan media, allocate budgets, and drive growth.

The conversation focuses on how marketing decisions are being made today. Lakhani talks about what has changed in the way brands approach media, why growth has become more difficult, and how priorities have shifted across categories. He shares observations from the ground on the growing role of e-commerce, quick commerce, and influencer-led platforms, and what these channels mean for planning and accountability.

The conversation examines how marketing decisions are being made today and the challenges brands face in maintaining momentum. Lakhani also discusses the changing role of media agencies. He explains why agencies are being forced to move faster, operate leaner, and play a more active role in business decision-making. Topics such as full-funnel thinking, attention, and measurement come up in the context of real client challenges rather than theory.

The episode closes with Lakhani’s views on leadership during uncertain times, the place of technology in marketing, and what skills will matter most for agency professionals and brand teams in the years ahead. It provides marketers, agency professionals, and brand leaders with a clear, grounded view of how media and marketing work in practice today.

Watch the episode here: