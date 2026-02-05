The Pulse Podcast ft. Sam Balsara: Lessons from a legend’s lifetime in advertising

The Pulse Podcast brings together industry leaders to reflect on the ideas, decisions, and experiences that shape long-lasting businesses. In this inaugural episode, Hitesh Rajwani, CEO, Social Samosa, speaks with Sam Balsara, Chairman of Madison World, in a rare and candid conversation that looks back at a career spanning more than five decades in Indian advertising.

Set against the backdrop of an industry that has changed dramatically over the years, Balsara traces his journey from his early years as a brand manager to building Madison into India’s largest homegrown communications network: one client, one team, and one decision at a time. He also reflects on defining moments, from the Godrej-Lever soap wars to the decision to remain independent in an industry increasingly moving towards global acquisitions.

The conversation moves beyond nostalgia to address the present and the future. Balsara shares his views on leadership, client relationships, the role of talent, and how media agencies must adapt in an era defined by digital transformation and artificial intelligence.

Measured, thoughtful, and grounded in experience, this The Pulse Podcast ft. Sam Balsara episode offers perspective for young marketers and agency founders on what it takes to build a media business that endures.

Watch the episode here: