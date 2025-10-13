Tonic Worldwide secures integrated digital marketing mandate for NICMAR

Tonic Worldwide has been appointed as the integrated digital marketing partner for NICMAR (The National Institute of Construction Management and Research), following a multi-agency pitch.
As part of this mandate, the agency is expected to strengthen the brand’s social media, SEO, performance marketing, influencer marketing and offline creatives. The focus will be on growing the brand’s digital presence, building online reputation and driving enrolments.
Speaking on the partnership, Gaurav Bajpai, Director - Sales & Marketing, NICMAR, said, “As an Institution that has been pioneering education in construction, real estate, and project management for over four decades, NICMAR is on a mission to further expand its reach and impact. With the evolving aspirations of students and industry demands, we believe Tonic Worldwide is the right partner to help us amplify our strengths, build deeper connections with our stakeholders, and reinforce our legacy of excellence.”
Commenting on securing the mandate, Sudish Balan, Co-Founder and Chief Creative Officer, Tonic Worldwide, said, “NICMAR, with its quality education, is producing top-notch industry-ready talent for the critical construction and infrastructure sectors. We aim to connect their academic excellence and vibrant campus culture with the student community in a meaningful and nuanced way, fortifying their reputation within India and internationally as the preferred destination for construction and project management education.”
The account will be managed out of the agency’s Mumbai office.