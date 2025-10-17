50 Diwali campaigns celebrating the spirit of the festival

There is a palpable anticipation that sweeps through the country in the weeks leading up to Diwali, a shared, almost collective holding of breath. Every school kid counts down the days to the holidays, every corporate worker anticipates the bonus, and for people like me, staying away from family in a different city, the calendar on my desk becomes a cherished countdown. I find myself checking it every day, just to reassure myself that the festival is near and I will soon be home to the comfort of familiar faces, the smell of mithai, and the chaos of family celebrations.
This universal yearning for homecoming, nostalgia, and connection is precisely the emotional landscape that brands strive to capture annually. The festive season is not just a peak sales quarter; it is a marathon of creative sentiment, where brands run to win the hearts and the spending power of the audience.
Each year, we witness a flood of advertising, where storytelling is elevated to an art form, featuring narratives that range from tear-jerking reunions to different ways of celebrating. These videos are designed not just to sell products but to tap into our cultural sentiments.
We list the top 50 Diwali campaigns by the brands, charting this annual creative race to capture the very essence of the festival.
Casio
Birla Opus
HP India
Noice
Reliance Digital
Google India
Titan
Parle-G
Vivo India
L’Oréal Paris
Tanishq USA
OnePus India
The Body Shop
Swiggy
Nothing
AMD
Instamart
Titan Company Limited
Dainik Bhaskar
Haldiram's Snacks& Sweets
LG India
Hocco Ice Cream x Haldiram's Snacks & Sweets
Kalyan Jewellers
Wonderland Dry Fruits
NPCI BHIM
Mr. DIY
Crocs
Xiaomi India
Axis Bank
Pothys
Apsara Ice cream
Elver
McCain Foods India
Greenlam Industries
Chandak Group
Anmol Industries Ltd.
Wakefit
Nutrica
Frido
DriveX
South Indian Bank
PNB Housing Finance Limited
Inorbit
SBI Securities
Zeeba India
Something's Brewing
Nutty Gritties
ManipalCigna Health Insurance
Bank of Baroda
BOB Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang - Shubh Bhi, Labh Bhi! ✨— Bank of Baroda (@bankofbaroda) October 17, 2025
This festive season, celebrate joy, togetherness, and countless smiles with Bank of Baroda. 💫
From gifting loved ones to empowering your festive purchases with bob इ Pay, we stand with you to make every moment brighter.… pic.twitter.com/lvnx2Q4En7