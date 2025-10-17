50 Diwali campaigns celebrating the spirit of the festival

There is a palpable anticipation that sweeps through the country in the weeks leading up to Diwali, a shared, almost collective holding of breath. Every school kid counts down the days to the holidays, every corporate worker anticipates the bonus, and for people like me, staying away from family in a different city, the calendar on my desk becomes a cherished countdown. I find myself checking it every day, just to reassure myself that the festival is near and I will soon be home to the comfort of familiar faces, the smell of mithai, and the chaos of family celebrations.

This universal yearning for homecoming, nostalgia, and connection is precisely the emotional landscape that brands strive to capture annually. The festive season is not just a peak sales quarter; it is a marathon of creative sentiment, where brands run to win the hearts and the spending power of the audience.

Each year, we witness a flood of advertising, where storytelling is elevated to an art form, featuring narratives that range from tear-jerking reunions to different ways of celebrating. These videos are designed not just to sell products but to tap into our cultural sentiments.

We list the top 50 Diwali campaigns by the brands, charting this annual creative race to capture the very essence of the festival.

Casio

Birla Opus

HP India

Noice

Reliance Digital

Google India

Titan

Parle-G

Vivo India

L’Oréal Paris

Tanishq USA

OnePus India

The Body Shop

Swiggy

Nothing

AMD

Instamart

Titan Company Limited

Dainik Bhaskar

Haldiram's Snacks& Sweets

LG India

Hocco Ice Cream x Haldiram's Snacks & Sweets

Kalyan Jewellers

Wonderland Dry Fruits

NPCI BHIM

Mr. DIY

Crocs

Xiaomi India

Axis Bank

Pothys

Apsara Ice cream

Elver

McCain Foods India

Greenlam Industries

Chandak Group

Anmol Industries Ltd.

Wakefit

Nutrica

Frido

DriveX

South Indian Bank

PNB Housing Finance Limited

Inorbit

SBI Securities

Zeeba India

Something's Brewing

Nutty Gritties

ManipalCigna Health Insurance

Bank of Baroda

BOB Ke Sang Tyohaar Ki Umang - Shubh Bhi, Labh Bhi! ✨



This festive season, celebrate joy, togetherness, and countless smiles with Bank of Baroda. 💫



From gifting loved ones to empowering your festive purchases with bob इ Pay, we stand with you to make every moment brighter.… pic.twitter.com/lvnx2Q4En7 — Bank of Baroda (@bankofbaroda) October 17, 2025

KKCL