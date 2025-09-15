A consolidated list of Asia Cup 2025 sponsors

The 2025 Asia Cup began on 9 September in the United Arab Emirates and will run until 28 September. The tournament is being played in the T20 International format with eight teams.
In the latest clash on 14 September, India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in Dubai, chasing down 127/9 with skipper Suryakumar Yadav unbeaten on 47. India’s next fixture is scheduled against Oman on 19 September.
Alongside on-field action, the tournament has drawn a wide set of commercial partners anchored by TCM Sports Management, which holds exclusive sponsorship rights for all Asia Cup tournaments through 2031.
Meanwhile, team India continues to play with a sponsor-less jersey after Dream11 had to withdraw following the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, which banned all real-money gaming platforms.
However, BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla noted that the new jersey sponsor is expected to be finalised in the next two to three weeks, with the last date to submit bid documents on September 16.
All about teams and groups in Asia Cup 2025
- India (Group A)
- Pakistan (Group A)
- Afghanistan (Group B)
- Bangladesh (Group B)
- Sri Lanka (Group B)
- United Arab Emirates (Group A)
- Oman (Group A)
- Hong Kong (Group B)
Format
Eight teams, divided into two groups, will battle for the coveted title. The top two teams from each group will advance to the Super Four stage, from which the top two sides will face off in the final of the Asia Cup on September 28, 2025.
When and where to watch?
In India, Sony Sports Network holds the official broadcast rights of the tournament. Viewers can watch the live telecast on Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 1 HD, Sony Sports Ten 5 and Sony Sports Ten 5 HD TV. All the matches start at 8 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).
India Squad
Surya Kumar Yadav (C), Shubman Gill (VC), Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Sanju Samson (WK), Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh
Standby players
Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prasidh Krishna, Washington Sundar, Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel
Sponsors
- Title Sponsor: DP World
- FanCode - Exclusive TV & digital rights
- Birla Tyres - Official tyre partner
- Sony Sports Network - Broadcaster
- KKCL’s Killer - Official partner
- PVR INOX with ITW Universe & ACC - Showcase partner
- K Tyre - Co-presenting sponsor
- Adidas - Official kit partner
- Wonder Cement
- Spinny
- Hero MotoCorp
- Beyond Developments
- Haier (also Gold Sponsor)
- Vimal Elaichi
- Ozone Locks
- Hero FinCorp
- Havells
- Groww