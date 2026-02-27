Brands celebrate India's win against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup

When India posted the second-highest total in T20 World Cup history against Zimbabwe, it wasn't just cricket fans who were celebrating. Brands were too.

India's performance, led to a win by 72 runs, powered by Abhishek Sharma's maiden World Cup fifty, 17 sixes, and six batsmen who came and went in a blaze between 15 and 30 balls each, gave the team a virtual quarterfinal berth against West Indies. For brands across categories, it was also a cue to show up.

Within minutes of the final ball being bowled, social media timelines filled up with creatives from brands spanning FMCG, telecom, quick commerce, and beyond, each finding a way to frame India's win through the lens of their own identity. All of them were saying the same thing without quite saying it: we were watching too.

A cricket win gives brands a time-sensitive opportunity to build an emotional connection without a hard sell. Swiggy, in its post on X, showed its excitement towards India's victory in the final once it qualifies, whereas Blinkit congratulated team Zimbabwe for the game. Boomer congratulated Team India with the popular Gen Z phrase of +aura points.

Here is a look at how some brands marked India's night against Zimbabwe.

Swiggy

aap logon ne notice kiya hoga dhere dhere trophy ki bhukh badhti ja rahi hai 🇮🇳 #INDvsZIM#T20WC2026 — Swiggy (@Swiggy) February 26, 2026

Snabbit

Blinkit

Old Wild Stone

Vi

Boomer

Parle - G

Old Spice

Flipkart

India be like, we're now packed & shipped to the "quarterfinal"#INDvsZIM — Flipkart (@Flipkart) February 26, 2026

