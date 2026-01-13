Brands bring food and folk to social media through creatives for Lohri 2026

As winter fades and the harvest season arrives, northern India celebrates Lohri on January 13 this year. The festival marks the end of the coldest days and honours the year's agricultural bounty. Families gather around bonfires, throwing puffed rice, popcorn, and rewri into the flames while singing traditional/folk songs. The celebrations come alive with dhol beats as people perform Bhangra and Gidda, the energetic Punjabi folk dances that capture the festival's spirit.

Brands have made Lohri a regular feature in their social media calendars, finding creative ways to connect with the festival. This year saw varied approaches from different companies. Reliance ResQ and MakeMyTrip focused on food, showcasing the traditional delicacies enjoyed during harvest festivals like Lohri, Pongal, and Makar Sankranti, celebrating the spirit of harvest festivals across India. Haldiram's and Pulse candy built their creatives around the signature folk dances, bhangra and gidda, with the Dhols that are central to Lohri celebrations. McDonald's took a different route, posting images of farms and recreating their burgers in the harvest theme. The range of creative approaches shows how brands continue engaging with India's festival season, using Lohri to celebrate regional culture and traditions.

Here are the creatives posted by brands on social media platforms:

Instamart

McDonald's India

MakeMyTrip

Pulse candy

Faasos

Myntra

Lohri-core: Dressing up at your best only to be wrapped up in a shawl the entire time. pic.twitter.com/Wnh7Zn4J8G — Myntra (@myntra) January 13, 2026

Hladiram's

Wendy's

Mother Dairy icecreams

SINTEX- BAPL Limited

The Good Bowl

Yokohama India

Hettich India

Reliance resQ