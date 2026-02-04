Topical Spot Latest Stories

Brands spread awareness for cancer with social media creatives

As World Cancer Day marked on February 4th, brands across industries have turned their social media platforms into channels for cancer awareness, education, and conversation. Brands ranging from healthcare providers to consumer goods shared creatives that aim to inform audiences about cancer.

The approach reflects a broader trend of corporations using their marketing infrastructure and creative resources to address public health concerns. The creative strategies vary by brand and audience. 

The participation of brands in World Cancer Day reflects both corporate social responsibility initiatives and recognition of social media's reach in public health communication.

Brand messaging has centered on early detection and preventive measures. Creatives have emphasised that cancer does not discriminate by age and can affect individuals at any stage of life, from childhood through older adulthood.

As the day unfolds, the collective output from participating brands contributes to a concentrated moment of cancer-related content across social platforms, reaching audiences who might not otherwise engage with health related days through traditional channels.

Here are some brands that engaged in creating awareness about cancer on their social media:

P.D Hinduja Hospital

Apollo Hospitals

MSD India

Arete Hospitals

Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre

Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital

Apex Group of Hospitals

Medibuddy

Fever x Indian Cancer Society

SBI Life Insurance

