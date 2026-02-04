Brands spread awareness for cancer with social media creatives

As World Cancer Day marked on February 4th, brands across industries have turned their social media platforms into channels for cancer awareness, education, and conversation. Brands ranging from healthcare providers to consumer goods shared creatives that aim to inform audiences about cancer.
The approach reflects a broader trend of corporations using their marketing infrastructure and creative resources to address public health concerns.
The participation of brands in World Cancer Day reflects both corporate social responsibility initiatives and recognition of social media's reach in public health communication.
Brand messaging has centered on early detection and preventive measures. Creatives have emphasised that cancer does not discriminate by age and can affect individuals at any stage of life, from childhood through older adulthood.
As the day unfolds, the collective output from participating brands contributes to a concentrated moment of cancer-related content across social platforms, reaching audiences who might not otherwise engage with health related days through traditional channels.
Here are some brands that engaged in creating awareness about cancer on their social media:
P.D Hinduja Hospital
Apollo Hospitals
MSD India
Arete Hospitals
Lilavati Hospital & Research Centre
Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital
Apex Group of Hospitals
Medibuddy
Fever x Indian Cancer Society
SBI Life Insurance
