Chhath Puja 2025: Brand campaigns celebrating faith, family, and technology

Chhath Puja, one of the most revered festivals in eastern India and southern Nepal, is a celebration of faith, discipline, and gratitude. Devotees across Bihar, Jharkhand, eastern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Nepal gather along riverbanks to offer prayers to the setting and rising sun, seeking the blessings of Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. The rituals, observed over four days, involve fasting, offering prasada like Thekua and Rasabali, and immersing in the calm of the rivers at sunrise and sunset.

In recent years, the spirit of Chhath has travelled far beyond the ghats of Patna or Varanasi. The festival now finds resonance in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and even among the diaspora across the world. With this growing cultural footprint, regional engagement during Chhath sees a noticeable rise, prompting brands to connect with audiences through stories rooted in faith, family, and togetherness.

This year, several brands have created campaigns that blend cultural authenticity with digital engagement. From heartfelt storytelling to interactive experiences, they are capturing the soul of Chhath while bringing modern touchpoints to an age-old tradition.

Brands like Parle-G, Kalyan Jewellers, ITC’s brands Aashirvaad Atta and Sunrise Spices, DS Group have looked at the festival through an empathetic lens with communication centering around shared happiness, shared devotion within families and more. Brands have also utilised gamified experiences to engage those celebrating away from home.

Parle-G’s Chhath Puja film, conceptualised by Thought Blurb Communications, continued its narrative of empathy and shared happiness through the story of a young boy who brings the river’s spirit home to his ailing aunt, echoing the festival’s themes of care and connection. Kalyan Jewellers’ film focused on shared devotion, portraying a couple’s preparations for Chhath and ending with a symbolic gesture of love as the rituals conclude.

On the other hand, DS Group’s Pulse candy took a digital-first approach with ‘The Pulse of Festive Run: Chhath Edition’, a 3D gamified experience that lets users collect ritual items within a virtual ghat, reflecting how brands are blending tradition with interactivity to engage younger audiences.

ITC’s Aashirvaad Atta brought the festival online with its ‘Ghar Jaisa Chhath’ microsite, guiding devotees through rituals virtually, while ITC Sunrise Spices extended its ‘Urja Ka Vardaan’ campaign through a devotional song by Maithili Thakur and an illustrated storybook that reimagines Chhath’s origins in folk-art forms. Together, these campaigns reflect how brands are using emotion, culture, and technology to celebrate Chhath in ways that feel personal and participatory.

Here’s a look at all the Chhath Puja campaigns of 2025.

Parle-G

Kalyan Jewellers

ITC Aashirvaad Atta

DS Group's Pulse Candy

ITC Sunrise Spices