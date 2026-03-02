India beat West Indies at the T20 World Cup, & brand creatives followed right after

Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls to take India past West Indies' total of 195 in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday. The win also ended a 10-year wait; when India played West Indies in a T20 World Cup knockout in 2016, they lost. This time, it was a different result, and India are through to the semi-finals against England.

As the final boundary was hit and the Eden Gardens crowd erupted, brand creatives were not far behind. Most of them praised Samson for his comeback with an almost century score in the match.

From fast-commerce to food, several brands had been running match-by-match creative series through India's World Cup campaign - and the West Indies win gave them another entry to post.

Snabbit, which has been delivering on the jersey theme, put out a creative featuring the rival team's jersey alongside the Hindi phrase 'Dho diya,' Hindi slang for a clean, dominant defeat, with multiple variations.

India Gate, which has been running a series where a food bowl empties out as India beats each opponent, posted another edition with West Indies' portion gone.

Here's a look at more brands that marked the moment.

India Gate Uplife

Snabbit

Budweiser

Swiggy

Zomato

Prime Video India

The Souled Store

Noise

They said “play Sanju.”

He heard “slay, Sanju.” 🔥



Semi-finals secured. 🇮🇳#IndvsWI — Noise (@gonoise) March 1, 2026

Bistro by blinkt

BookMyShow

Max Fashion India

That’s how you finish in style. 🇮🇳

Tonight, we’re taking notes.#INDvsWI#MaxFashion — Max Fashion India (@maxfashionindia) March 1, 2026

Google India

Did you come across any other brand creatives for the India-West Indies match? If yes, then share it with us at content@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.