India beat West Indies at the T20 World Cup, & brand creatives followed right after

Sanju Samson scored an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls to take India past West Indies' total of 195 in the T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, on Sunday. The win also ended a 10-year wait; when India played West Indies in a T20 World Cup knockout in 2016, they lost. This time, it was a different result, and India are through to the semi-finals against England.
As the final boundary was hit and the Eden Gardens crowd erupted, brand creatives were not far behind. Most of them praised Samson for his comeback with an almost century score in the match.
From fast-commerce to food, several brands had been running match-by-match creative series through India's World Cup campaign - and the West Indies win gave them another entry to post.
Snabbit, which has been delivering on the jersey theme, put out a creative featuring the rival team's jersey alongside the Hindi phrase 'Dho diya,' Hindi slang for a clean, dominant defeat, with multiple variations.
India Gate, which has been running a series where a food bowl empties out as India beats each opponent, posted another edition with West Indies' portion gone.
Here's a look at more brands that marked the moment.
India Gate Uplife
Snabbit
Budweiser
Petition to rename Sunday as Sanjuday#super8#T20WorldCup#INDvsWIpic.twitter.com/jSU6UfLVvw— Budweiser India (@BudweiserIndia) March 1, 2026
Swiggy
sanju samwon 🧎♂️🇮🇳 #INDvsWI— Swiggy (@Swiggy) March 1, 2026
Zomato
Sanju Samson https://t.co/u5bUUIjqtC— zomato (@zomato) March 1, 2026
Prime Video India
🤲 Jeet Gaye 🤲#INDvsWIpic.twitter.com/2tc9gY9G8t— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) March 1, 2026
The Souled Store
DAMN samSON 🔥🔥🔥🔥#ICCMensT20WorldCup#INDvsWI— The Souled Store (@thesouledstore) March 1, 2026
Noise
They said “play Sanju.”— Noise (@gonoise) March 1, 2026
He heard “slay, Sanju.” 🔥
Semi-finals secured. 🇮🇳#IndvsWI
Bistro by blinkt
Some 97* tastes better than a hundred sometimes 💙 #ICCMensT20WorldCup#INDvsWI#T20WorldCup2026#SanjuSamsonhttps://t.co/HqwmYNjJ6e— bistrobyblinkit (@bistrobyblinkit) March 1, 2026
BookMyShow
Chetta of India for a reason.— BookMyShow (@bookmyshow) March 1, 2026
Stepped in when it mattered most. 💙#ICC#SanjuSamson#INDvsWI#ICCMensT20WorldCup#T20WorldCup
Max Fashion India
That’s how you finish in style. 🇮🇳— Max Fashion India (@maxfashionindia) March 1, 2026
Tonight, we’re taking notes.#INDvsWI#MaxFashion
Google India
Remember the name 🔥#INDvsWIpic.twitter.com/DPNnVghi4A— Google India (@GoogleIndia) March 1, 2026
