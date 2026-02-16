Brands join the celebrations after India’s T20 World Cup win over Pakistan

When India and Pakistan face off, the match rarely stays confined to the pitch. It spills into timelines, brand war rooms, and real-time creative battles. The February 15 clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup was no different. As India registered a commanding 61-run victory, brands were quick to latch onto the big talking point of the night: the 8-1 scoreline.
The number carries weight. With this win, India extended their head-to-head record against Pakistan in men’s T20 World Cups to 8-1, the most wins any team has recorded against a single opponent in the tournament’s history. It also marked India’s sixth consecutive T20I win over Pakistan and stretched their unbeaten streak in ICC limited-overs tournaments to 16 matches.
For marketers, the dominance offered a cultural shorthand, a stat fans instantly recognised and celebrated. Within minutes of the result, brands flooded social media with creatives riffing on the 8-1 moment, turning cricketing supremacy into humour, nostalgia, and topical storytelling. Here’s a look at some brand creatives we spotted celebrating India’s win.
Google India
Parle G
Snabbit
Swiggy India
win delivered to india 🏆— Swiggy (@Swiggy) February 15, 2026
pizzas & burgers delivered to padosi 😎 #INDvsPAK
Zomato
Just Jasprit Bumrah looking at you after #INDvsPAKpic.twitter.com/zL8ixnOTzJ— zomato (@zomato) February 15, 2026
The Souled Store
Beautiful sportsmanship displayed by team India 😍— The Souled Store (@thesouledstore) February 15, 2026
Gave everyone from the Pak Pavilion a chance to bat🥰#INDvsPAK
Dominos India
Delivering a Margherita to Team India since there's no topping this win. #DominosIndia#T20WorldCup2026#INDvsPAK— dominos_india (@dominos_india) February 15, 2026
Instamart
kyun hila daala na? pic.twitter.com/dueiKpzbAQ— Instamart (@instamart_it) February 15, 2026
Swiggy Dineout
Flipkart
Moments that increase TV sales:— Flipkart (@Flipkart) February 15, 2026
✅Big discounts 🛟
✅Big salary 💸
✅This match 😂#INDvsPAK#T20WorldCup2026
Prime Video India
iykyk 👀#INDvsPAKpic.twitter.com/NCAX9OMdyx— prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 15, 2026
LG India
Durex India
Amul India
Book My Show
Subway India
Snickers India
RuPay
Sujata Appliances
Gas-o-Fast
Wendy's India
Mahindra Thar
Head & Shoulders
Coca-Cola India
Haldiram's India
Cash Karo
Zepto Now
Havmor Icecreams
Vicks India
Mad Over Donuts
India Gate Uplife
Karnataka Bank
Did you come across any other brand creatives for the India-Pakistan match? If yes, then share it with us at content@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.