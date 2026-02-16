Brands join the celebrations after India’s T20 World Cup win over Pakistan

When India and Pakistan face off, the match rarely stays confined to the pitch. It spills into timelines, brand war rooms, and real-time creative battles. The February 15 clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup was no different. As India registered a commanding 61-run victory, brands were quick to latch onto the big talking point of the night: the 8-1 scoreline.

The number carries weight. With this win, India extended their head-to-head record against Pakistan in men’s T20 World Cups to 8-1, the most wins any team has recorded against a single opponent in the tournament’s history. It also marked India’s sixth consecutive T20I win over Pakistan and stretched their unbeaten streak in ICC limited-overs tournaments to 16 matches.

For marketers, the dominance offered a cultural shorthand, a stat fans instantly recognised and celebrated. Within minutes of the result, brands flooded social media with creatives riffing on the 8-1 moment, turning cricketing supremacy into humour, nostalgia, and topical storytelling. Here’s a look at some brand creatives we spotted celebrating India’s win.

win delivered to india 🏆

pizzas & burgers delivered to padosi 😎 #INDvsPAK — Swiggy (@Swiggy) February 15, 2026

Just Jasprit Bumrah looking at you after #INDvsPAKpic.twitter.com/zL8ixnOTzJ — zomato (@zomato) February 15, 2026

Beautiful sportsmanship displayed by team India 😍



Gave everyone from the Pak Pavilion a chance to bat🥰#INDvsPAK — The Souled Store (@thesouledstore) February 15, 2026

Moments that increase TV sales:

✅Big discounts 🛟

✅Big salary 💸

✅This match 😂#INDvsPAK#T20WorldCup2026 — Flipkart (@Flipkart) February 15, 2026

