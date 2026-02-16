Topical Spot Latest Stories

Brands join the celebrations after India’s T20 World Cup win over Pakistan

From topical humour to sharp cultural insights, here’s a look at how brands tapped into the buzz around India’s T20 World Cup victory over Pakistan with brand creatives.

author-image
Social Samosa
New Update
India vs Pakistan brand creatives

When India and Pakistan face off, the match rarely stays confined to the pitch. It spills into timelines, brand war rooms, and real-time creative battles. The February 15 clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup was no different. As India registered a commanding 61-run victory, brands were quick to latch onto the big talking point of the night: the 8-1 scoreline.

The number carries weight. With this win, India extended their head-to-head record against Pakistan in men’s T20 World Cups to 8-1, the most wins any team has recorded against a single opponent in the tournament’s history. It also marked India’s sixth consecutive T20I win over Pakistan and stretched their unbeaten streak in ICC limited-overs tournaments to 16 matches.

For marketers, the dominance offered a cultural shorthand, a stat fans instantly recognised and celebrated. Within minutes of the result, brands flooded social media with creatives riffing on the 8-1 moment, turning cricketing supremacy into humour, nostalgia, and topical storytelling. Here’s a look at some brand creatives we spotted celebrating India’s win.

Google India 

Parle G 

Snabbit 

Swiggy India 

Zomato 

The Souled Store 

Dominos India 

Instamart 

Swiggy Dineout 

Flipkart 

Prime Video India 

LG India 

Durex India 

Amul India 

Book My Show 

Subway India 

Snickers India 

RuPay

Sujata Appliances

Gas-o-Fast

Wendy's India 

Mahindra Thar

Head & Shoulders

Coca-Cola India 

Haldiram's India 

Cash Karo 

Zepto Now 

Havmor Icecreams 

Vicks India 

Mad Over Donuts 

India Gate Uplife 

Karnataka Bank 

Did you come across any other brand creatives for the India-Pakistan match? If yes, then share it with us at content@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.

ICC t20 world cup 2026 Brand creatives for IndvsPak T20 IND v/s PAK Ind vs Pak match Ind vs Pak brand creatives