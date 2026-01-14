Makar Sankranti brand creatives lean on food, kites and harvest traditions

Makar Sankranti, celebrated on January 14, sees different traditions across India. In Maharashtra, people exchange sweets made of sesame seeds and jaggery, saying ‘Tilgud ghya gog god bola’ as they wish each other well. The phrase accompanies the giving of laddoos, papdis, which are in fact til-gud preparations central to the day's celebrations.
In Gujarat and Rajasthan, the festival is also observed as Uttarayan, marked by kite flying. The skies fill with kites of various colours as people gather on rooftops for the activity. While regional practices differ, sweets made from sesame seeds and jaggery remain common across most parts of the country.
This year, like previous years, brands used their social media accounts to post Sankranti greetings. The approaches varied, Pulse and Vicks referenced kite flying in their posts, while Google redesigned its logo using tilgud imagery. Several brands posted festival wishes using different visual elements associated with the occasion.
Here's a look at how various brands marked Makar Sankranti on their social media this year:
LG India
Amul
Hyundai India
IIFL Finance
Himalaya Babycare
Trends
Extramarks
Google India
Wendy's India
Hocco Ice Cream
Pulse Candy
MakeMyTrip
Vicks India
Head & Shoulders
Overstory
Disney India
Haldiram's
RuPay
Nutrica
Did you come across any other brands posting the Makar Sankranti creatives? If yes, then share it with us at content@socialsamosa.com or post it in the comments section below.