Makar Sankranti brand creatives lean on food, kites and harvest traditions

Across regions, brands sharing greetings online for Makar Sankranti remain common with some posting kites and some a signature sweet, along with sesame and jaggery sweets.

Makar Sankranti, celebrated on January 14, sees different traditions across India. In Maharashtra, people exchange sweets made of sesame seeds and jaggery, saying ‘Tilgud ghya gog god bola’ as they wish each other well. The phrase accompanies the giving of laddoos, papdis, which are in fact til-gud preparations central to the day's celebrations.

In Gujarat and Rajasthan, the festival is also observed as Uttarayan, marked by kite flying. The skies fill with kites of various colours as people gather on rooftops for the activity. While regional practices differ, sweets made from sesame seeds and jaggery remain common across most parts of the country.

This year, like previous years, brands used their social media accounts to post Sankranti greetings. The approaches varied, Pulse and Vicks referenced kite flying in their posts, while Google redesigned its logo using tilgud imagery. Several brands posted festival wishes using different visual elements associated with the occasion.

Here's a look at how various brands marked Makar Sankranti on their social media this year:

LG India

Amul

Hyundai India

IIFL Finance

Himalaya Babycare

Trends

Extramarks

Google India

Wendy's India

Hocco Ice Cream

Pulse Candy

MakeMyTrip

Vicks India

Head & Shoulders

Overstory

Disney India

Haldiram's

RuPay

Nutrica

