Paris Olympics 2024: List of sponsors & partners

Originating around 3,000 years ago in Ancient Greece's Peloponnese region, the Olympic Games will make its way to Paris this year for it’s 33rd edition, attracting nearly 10,000 athletes. The Summer Games, scheduled to commence on July 26, will feature 329 medal events across 32 sports.
Being one of the most viewed sporting events in the world, brands across various sectors have seized this opportunity to align with the event, leveraging partnerships with the International Olympic Committee and the Paris Organizing Committee.
While most of the EUR 7 billion in private funding for the Paris 2024 Games comes from media rights, sponsorship and ticketing, private investment in long-term infrastructure projects, it also includes an IOC contribution of USD 1.7 billion in cash and services.
Additionally, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the governing body for the Olympic Movement and the Commonwealth Games in India, has already secured around Rs 50 crore in sponsorship revenue from reputable brands and establishments. This amount is nearly double the Rs 24 crore to Rs 28 crore raised for the Tokyo Games in 2020, and a staggering 2,000% increase from pre-Rio 2016 figures.
Moving further, the IOA has secured 14 Olympic partners for this year, which include:
Principal Sponsors:
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited
Reliance Foundation
Adani
Aditya Birla Capital
Travel Partner:
Dream Set Go
Nutrition Partner:
Herbalife
Banking Partner:
Yes Bank
Associate Partners:
EBCO
Borosil
Amul
INOX Leisure
Official Kit Sponsor:
JSW Inspire
Sports Footwear Partner:
PUMA India
Ceremonial Partner:
TASVA
Broadcasting and Streaming Partner:
Sports18 and Jio Cinema are still in the process of closing sponsors and advertisers for the event.
Additionally, the global partners for Paris Olympics are as follows:
Worldwide Partners:
- Airbnb
- Alibaba
- Allianz
- A to S
- Bridgestone
- Coca-cola
- Deloitte
- intel
- Omega
- Panasonic
- P&G
- Samsung
- Toyota
- VISA
Premium Partners:
- Accor
- Groupe BPCE
- Carrefour Group
- EDF Group
- LVMH
- Orange
- Sanofi
Official Partners:
- Groupe ADP
- Air France
- Arcelor Mittal
- Caisse des Dépôts
- Cisco
- CMA CGM Group
- Danone
- Decathlon
- FDJ
- GL events Group
- Ile-de-France Mobilités
- Le Coq Sportif
- PwC
As part of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team India features Neeraj Chopra in Men's Javelin Throw, P.V. Sindhu in Women's Singles Badminton, and Lovlina Borgohain in Women's Boxing, among many others.