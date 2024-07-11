Advertisment
Topical Spot

Paris Olympics 2024: List of sponsors & partners

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the governing body for the Olympic Movement and the Commonwealth Games in India, has already secured around Rs 50 crore in sponsorship revenue from brands and establishments.

author-image
Hiya Rupreja
New Update
FI-154

Originating around 3,000 years ago in Ancient Greece's Peloponnese region, the Olympic Games will make its way to Paris this year for it’s 33rd edition, attracting nearly 10,000 athletes. The Summer Games, scheduled to commence on July 26, will feature 329 medal events across 32 sports. 

Being one of the most viewed sporting events in the world, brands across various sectors have seized this opportunity to align with the event, leveraging partnerships with the International Olympic Committee and the Paris Organizing Committee.

While most of the EUR 7 billion in private funding for the Paris 2024 Games comes from media rights, sponsorship and ticketing, private investment in long-term infrastructure projects, it also includes an IOC contribution of USD 1.7 billion in cash and services.

Additionally, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the governing body for the Olympic Movement and the Commonwealth Games in India, has already secured around Rs 50 crore in sponsorship revenue from reputable brands and establishments. This amount is nearly double the Rs 24 crore to Rs 28 crore raised for the Tokyo Games in 2020, and a staggering 2,000% increase from pre-Rio 2016 figures.

Moving further, the IOA has secured 14 Olympic partners for this year, which include:

Principal Sponsors:

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited

Download Bharat Petroleum (BPCL) Logo in SVG Vector or PNG File Format - Logo.wine

Reliance Foundation

 

File:Reliance Foundation Logo.png - Wikimedia Commons

 

Adani 

File:Adani 2012 logo.png - Wikimedia Commons

Aditya Birla Capital 

 Aditya Birla Capital Ltd Logo Download - SVG - All Vector Logo

Travel Partner: 

Dream Set Go

Manchester City announces new regional partnership with DreamSetGo - Dream Sports

 

Nutrition Partner: 

Herbalife 

Herbalife Logo, symbol, meaning, history, PNG, brand

Banking Partner: 

Yes Bank 

File:Yes Bank SVG Logo.svg - Wikimedia Commons

Associate Partners: 

EBCO

Ebco Hinges Full Overlay, 53% OFF | isccoquimbo.cl

Borosil 

Borosil-Logo - Trade Brains

Amul

Amul Logo and symbol, meaning, history, PNG, brand

INOX Leisure 

INOX's Competitors, Revenue, Number of Employees, Funding, Acquisitions & News - Owler Company Profile

 

Official Kit Sponsor:

JSW Inspire

JSW Inspire | WFSGI - World Federation of the Sporting Goods Industry

Sports Footwear Partner: 

PUMA India 

Clothing, Shoes, Accessories PUMA, 59% OFF

 

Ceremonial Partner: 

TASVA 

ABOUT TASVA 

Broadcasting and Streaming Partner: 

Sports18 and Jio Cinema are still in the process of closing sponsors and advertisers for the event. 

Additionally, the global partners for Paris Olympics are as follows: 

Worldwide Partners:

  • Airbnb
  • Alibaba
  • Allianz 
  • A to S
  • Bridgestone
  • Coca-cola
  • Deloitte
  • intel
  • Omega 
  • Panasonic 
  • P&G
  • Samsung
  • Toyota
  • VISA

Premium Partners:

  • Accor
  • Groupe BPCE
  • Carrefour Group
  • EDF Group
  • LVMH
  • Orange
  • Sanofi 

Official Partners:

  • Groupe ADP
  • Air France 
  • Arcelor Mittal
  • Caisse des Dépôts
  • Cisco
  • CMA CGM Group
  • Danone
  • Decathlon
  • FDJ
  • GL events Group
  • Ile-de-France Mobilités
  • Le Coq Sportif
  • PwC

As part of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Team India features Neeraj Chopra in Men's Javelin Throw, P.V. Sindhu in Women's Singles Badminton, and Lovlina Borgohain in Women's Boxing, among many others.

Paris Olympics 2024 Paris Olympics Sponsors Paris Olympics Team India Sponsors