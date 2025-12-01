Revisiting AIDS Awareness ads that broke stigma and started conversations

The observance of World AIDS Day on December 1 is a crucial global moment for reflecting on the evolution of advertisements and campaigns initiated by the brands that tried to break stigma around the topic.

The advertising of contraceptives, particularly condoms, mirrors the journey from strict social taboos to a more open, yet carefully navigated, conversation about sexual health.

The initial reluctance of the public and regulators, as highlighted by the social stigma depicted in the Bollywood films like Phir Milenge (2004) and My Brother... Nikhil (2005) made advertising of especially condom brands pivot from solely pleasure to the indispensable public health message of disease prevention. This shift was key to gaining limited acceptance in the mainstream media.

Over the years, condom brands realised that their product was not just about pleasure or family planning; it was the most effective tool against the spread of STIs and HIV. This shift allowed them to transition from being seen as ‘indecent’ advertisers to becoming responsible health advocates.

Today, brands, both those directly related to sexual wellness and others, use advertising, especially on digital platforms, to deliver crucial messages: promoting safe sex, advocating for testing, and fighting social discrimination.

These simple, powerful messages help to normalise the conversation, making it easier for people to seek help and practice protection without fear or shame.

Additionally, the new landscape, dominated by dating apps, represents a critical junction for safe sex messaging. While these apps facilitate quick connections, they also necessitate a more proactive approach to sexual health awareness that extends beyond the traditional media campaigns of condom brands.

We look at some of the ad campaigns that have spread awareness about HIV/AIDS over the years.

Manforce

Durex

Cipla

NACO India

MTV

NACO with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health

Truvada

The Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation

John Hopkinns

While dating apps currently address safety through broad consent and wellbeing guidelines, there’s a larger opportunity ahead. As more connections move online, these platforms can work with condom and sexual-wellness brands to weave in conversations around STDs, HIV, and protection in a way that feels natural, responsible, and genuinely helpful. By aligning on education rather than moralising, brands and platforms can ensure that the pursuit of connection goes hand in hand with informed, safe sexual-health practices.