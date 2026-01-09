These brands are posting WhatsApp status on Instagram

We're here with one of the first social media trends of 2026 already, and it's only January 9 today. Brands on social media have hopped on the trend, sharing carousel posts that resemble everyday WhatsApp statuses. These posts adopt a text-led format that mirrors how individuals share short observations and updates online.

You might wonder, when did brands start posting statuses on WhatsApp? These WhatsApp-style statuses are appearing on Instagram, where brands are recreating the look and feel of the messaging app's status feature.

The approach reflects a broader shift as brands seek to align more closely with evolving social media narratives. Instead of polished graphics and promotional messaging, companies are now posting relatable, mundane observations that could come from anyone's contact list. However, brands have started posting relatable content more often than saleable long back.

The statuses include everyday observations or behaviour of common people that are relatable to a mass audience. These are the kinds of conversations you'd typically hear from your manager who taunts you for asking about appraisals, your father who disses your cooking skills, your brother, and other relatives and other people around you.

Brands are posting on behalf of different characters in your life, the judgmental relative (Buaji), the sarcastic colleague, the overly concerned parent and others.

Whether this strategy genuinely connects with audiences or simply adds to the noise of social media remains to be seen.

These are some of the brands that hopped on the trend:

