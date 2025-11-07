WhatsApp to introduce username support in 2026

Meta is reportedly preparing to introduce username support on WhatsApp, a feature the company has been developing for over two years. Traces of the update first appeared in May 2023, with Meta confirming its plans in October 2024.

According to an email sent by Meta to businesses, the feature will allow users and companies to display a username instead of a phone number in chats, enhancing privacy in both individual and group conversations. Businesses will be able to adopt usernames to strengthen their brand presence and make it easier for customers to connect without sharing personal information.

The parent company said it “heard that people feel more confident engaging with businesses when their personal information stays private.” It emphasised that the username feature will be optional and is expected to roll out next year, as per reports.

Ahead of the launch, the company has advised businesses to prepare for related updates, including adjustments to customer identifiers and workflow systems.

The addition will bring the app in line with competitors like Telegram and Signal, which already allow users to connect using usernames rather than phone numbers.

Before the official rollout, the app plans to let users reserve their preferred usernames early. However, there will be specific guidelines: usernames cannot start with ‘www’ or end with a domain like ‘.com’ or ‘.net,’ must be between 3 and 30 characters long, and can include only periods and underscores as special characters.