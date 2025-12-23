After one of the advertising industry’s longest agency reviews, Jaguar Land Rover has moved toward appointing WPP Media as its global creative partner, according to media reports.

The mandate was followed by edging out current agency Accenture Song and rival Omnicom in the final round of the contest.

Following a nine-month pitch process, the automaker has entered a period of exclusivity with WPP Media covering marketing work for its four core brands, Defender, Discovery, Jaguar and Range Rover. Accenture Song, the current agency of record, is expected to remain under contract until mid-2026, allowing time for negotiations before a self-imposed deadline at the end of the first quarter.

The agency's proposed role is also expected to include media planning and buying, a responsibility that was not part of the original creative and marketing review.

The brand has confirmed in the media report that it has selected the agency to move into exclusivity and contract talks in the final stage of its global agency review. The brand said the review covered end-to-end marketing communications and services across all channels worldwide.



The development would mark a major account change for the brand, ending Accenture Song’s tenure if negotiations are completed.