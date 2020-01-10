Social Media Campaigns Round Up ft Chhapaak marketing strategy, Milton’s Brand Saga & more

Here’s to another week of some impressive work from brands and agencies all over the world. Check out some of the social media campaigns that were rolled out this week.

Social Samosa’s weekly digital marketing and social media campaigns roundup this week features Milton’s #BrandSaga, Chhapaak movie-marketing strategy, and more. The first week of the year saw a few topical trends and a few occasion oriented posts.

10 times Instagram interface inspired brand creatives

The Instagram interface is a collection of elements that have, on many occasions, inspired brand creatives. We recall the best of 2019. Read more here.

As A.R. Rahman turns 53, brand creatives go on a musical spree

On January 6 this year, brands used creatives to celebrate the musical brilliance of and wish A.R. Rahman, a happy birthday. Read more here.

Decoded: The Samsonite India Content Marketing Strategy

With campaigns such as #KeralaIsOpen and #TheWeddingJourney, the Samsonite India Content Marketing Strategy has worked time and again. Social Samosa speaks to the brand-agency duo understanding what goes behind its video content. Read more here.

Vivo kicks off 2020 with #SwitchOff digital detox campaign

New Vivo campaign urges smartphone users to switch off their mobile devices and spend quality time with family and friends in 2020. Read more here.

Brands use new password creatives to spin narratives

Beginning 2020 on a refreshing note, brands took to Instagram to promote online safety with the help of new password creatives. Read more here.

Brand Saga: Milton’s 50 years of defining ‘Kuch Naya Sochte Hain’

The homeware brand, Milton, completes 50 years in 2020 and we were bound to deep dive into Milton advertising journey kickstarting our new year edition of Brand Saga. Read more here.

Chhapaak Movie Marketing as powerful as the movie theme?

A look at Chhapaak Movie Marketing strategy – understanding how the brand made acid attack survivors the center of all the action. Read more here.

Bajaj Allianz revives #PlankForIndia campaign

Bajaj Allianz launched the second season of #PlankForIndia campaign, attempting to build on their #LifeGoals proposition. Read more here.

Hrithik birthday brand posts trot through the socialverse

Are you with me? Can you feel it? Then let’s go for it. Hrithik brand posts from the symposium of stars send Birthday wishes. Read more here.

