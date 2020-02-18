Instagram tests monetization tools for IGTV

Instagram is testing monetization tools on IGTV that would allow creators to earn money by running short ads on their IGTV videos.

Creators can monetize their IGTV videos by using the tools and agreeing to follow the Partner Program Monetization Policies. The eligibility criteria for it is currently unknown. Although, like other platforms, a higher number of followers can be a requirement.

The tests have been confirmed by Adam Mosseri, CEO, Instagram and Alexandru Voica, EMEA Communications Manager, Facebook. Mosseri mentions IGTV is still in the growing phase, and the platform is exploring ways to make it more sustainable for creators.

We continue to explore ways to help creators monetize with IGTV. We don’t have more details to share now, but we will as they develop further. https://t.co/gadf9TJaBE — Alexandru Voica (@alexvoica) February 7, 2020

IGTV Videos have not proved to be the preferred video channel for marketing yet. According to a G2 study, only 16% of marketers reported having used IGTV.

IGTV videos rank way below on the priority list, YouTube, Facebook (native & Stories), Instagram (native & Stories), Twitter & LinkedIn.

The popularity of IGTV amongst users is also not promising – Instagram recently discarded the IGTV button from the Feed due to lack of usage. The platform mentioned, more users would only get on IGTV after seeing a preview in the feed or Stories.

Instagram has been adding methods for creators to monetize their content. Recently, the platform introduced the Branded Content tag in IGTV for long-format Branded Content. Business or Creator Accounts that meet the platform’s Eligibility Standards can use the feature.

Instagram has also been adding ads in every nook & corner of the app. First, in the Home Feed, followed by Stories, then the Explore section, and now IGTV. Users’ profiles and activity tab are the only two sections that currently don’t serve ads.

