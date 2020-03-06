Kareena Kapoor Khan makes Instagram debut as Puma brand ambassador

Kareena Kapoor Khan has made her Instagram debut as a part of the announcement of her being signed as the brand ambassador of PUMA.

Along with the launch of the campaign PumaXKareena and her introduction on Instagram, Kareena Kapoor Khan will also be the face for PUMA’s soon-to-be-launched Studio Collection – low-intensity training apparel assemblage.

Instagram debuts have been buzzworthy, be it the time when Jennifer Aniston broke Instagram when she made hers, or Ratan Tata’s which was followed by him sharing a campaign that went viral, or Cristiano Ronaldo Jr’s that got close to 800K followers in less than 24 hours. This time, its the announcement of Kareena Kapoor Khan as the new brand ambassador of PUMA through her Instagram debut. The announcement comes in as we close in on Women’s Day.

Along with being a Bollywood icon, Kareena has also been a fitness inspiration for several in the country. Be it her being the trendsetter of the ‘zero’ figure or she getting back in shape post-pregnancy.

Kareena Kapoor Khan says, “This new partnership with PUMA gives me an opportunity to connect with and encourage more women to lead a fit and healthy lifestyle. Fitness is an essential, integral part of my life and I truly enjoy it. I’m looking forward to everything Puma and I have planned in the coming months”.

Kareena Kapoor Khan is also known to endorse brands that resonate with herself such as her recent endorsement – Prega News.

PUMA has been endorsed by several relevant personalities across the globe such as Adriana Lima, Selena Gomez, Cara Delevingne, Sara Ali Khan, MC Mary Kom, and Dutee Chand.

Abhishek Ganguly, General Manager, PUMA India, and Southeast Asia says, “Kareena personifies our philosophy ‘where the gym meets the runway’. She is not only an inspiration but is also a true embodiment of what it means for women to maintain a healthy lifestyle while donning multiple hats. We are thrilled to have her join the PUMA family”.

Several celebrities, celebrity photographers, entertainment publishers, and fan pages have covered the news of Kareena’s debut on Instagram, helping the brand create a bigger buzz around the announcement.

