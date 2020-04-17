Indian Agency Awards & AgencyCon to be held on a Virtual Stage

Social Samosa addresses the challenges created in the wake of a pandemic, with the best minds of the industry on a virtual stage, as a part of AgencyCon: Indian Agency Awards & Summit.

Social Samosa’s AgencyCon: Indian Agency Awards & Summit was coined in 2019 in a bid to create a platform that enables agencies to discuss the Business of Business. A unified stage where agencies from all walks of life came together to speak about challenges, solutions and create best practices that help us all evolve.

Given the current circumstances we wish to change the way we look at the Recognition and Knowledge Sharing platforms that we have built over the years. Indian Agency Awards & AgencyCon 2020, takes this promise ahead, as we all unify to come out stronger from these difficult times. Thereby this year AgencyCon Awards & Summit will be celebrated on a virtual platform.

With COVID-19 impacting every aspect of the industry & the way we have been functioning, the nature of the challenges have also changed. It is now time to get creative & embrace the New Normal that the pandemic is creating in its wake. Social Samosa tries to address these challenges, with the best minds of the industry attempting to find a creative solution on a virtual stage.

In line with the virtual nature of the Summit, the revised deadline to submit entries of Indian Agency Awards 2020 is April 30. The Finale & AgencyCon Summit will be held on a virtual platform on May 20.

The entries will be evaluated by an esteemed set of jury panel including:

Amit Tiwari, Vice President Marketing at Havells India

Anuradha Bose, Strategic Brand, and Marketing Officer, Gulf Oil

Kaushik Prasad, General Manager – Consumer Marketing, Ford India

Pawan Sarda, Group Head- Digital at Future Group India

Rahul Pansare, Head Marketing & PR – Jeep FCA India Automobiles

Sandeep Walunj, CMO, Nippon Life India AMC

Meera Iyer, CMO at Medlife.com

Puneet Das, Vice President Marketing – India, at TATA Global Beverages

Roch D’Souza, CMO at Brand Factory, India

Shikha Kapur, CMO, Fox Star Studios

AgencyCon Indian Agency Awards is not just a recognition platform, it’s our endeavour to bring the Agency Community on one forum – be it physical or virtual. We believe that a virtual summit will help us facilitate information exchange and discuss the framework as we all work on the road to recovery.

To nominate for agencies, register here and if you would want to nominate yourself for individual categories, register through this link

